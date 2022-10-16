More from Air Force's 42-7 victory at UNLV late Saturday night.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
The defense
As flashy as the rushing numbers looked, this game was controlled by the defense. The Falcons forced four turnovers – Johnathan Youngblood, Rocky Beers and TD Blackmon forcing fumbles, Jayden Goodwin, William Westerling and Blackmon recovering; a Jmari Bellamy interception – three times giving the offense starting field position on UNLV’s side of the field. All four turnovers turned into touchdowns. The defense held the Rebels to nine first downs and 179 yards of offense.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
UNLV’s quarterback situation
Doug Brumfield, who led UNLV to its four victories this season, did not play after suffering head and ankle injuries last week against San Jose State. The Rebels instead went with Cameron Friel, who was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2021. Friel was fine, completing 8-of-10 passes with a touchdown. But his team’s inability to establish a running game (61 yards on 20 carries) and four turnovers never really gave him a chance – though three of those turnovers came from Friel with two lost fumbles and an interception.
Air Force’s personnel shift at linebacker
Johnathan Youngblood replaced Alec Mock, who broke his thumb last week at Utah State. The transition was seamless. Youngblood forced a fumble on the opening drive and led Air Force with six tackles. A junior Youngblood has plenty of experience dating back to three starts in the COVID-shortened 2020 season as a freshman. He also started a pair of games in 2021. The Falcons rotated Bo Richter at an inside linebacker position during practice, but kept Richter on the outside (where he has moved this season) and stuk with Youngblood and TD Blackmon on the inside. Blackmon also forced (and recovered) a fumble.
Turnover battle
UNLV entered the game ranked ninth nationally with a plus-8 turnover margin, but much of that was built on 11 interceptions, which was second-best in the country. Air Force gave little opportunities for interceptions, throwing just three passes, and the Falcons forced four turnovers, all on varied plays – two were on runs, one on a kickoff and one via interception.
BY THE NUMBERS
4
Games of 400-plus rushing yards for Air Force this season (406 on Saturday). They are 4-0 in those games and have outscored opponents by an average of 49-12. In the other three games they have averaged 212 rushing yards. They are 1-2 in those games and have been outscored by an average of 20-18.
9.4
Yards-per-carry average this season for Air Force junior tailback John Lee Eldridge III, who added eight carries and 114 yards to his tally on Saturday (including a 60-yard touchdown run). The Falcons’ single-season record for rushing average is shared by Tim McVey (2016) and Mike Brown (1983) at 8.5 yards per carry.
31
Rushing yards on eight attempts for UNLV’s Aidan Robbins, a graduate transfer from Louisville. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Robbins entered the game averaging 94 yards and 20 carries per contest.
35
Offensive plays for UNLV, compared to 79 for Air Force. This was aided by 26 first downs for the Falcons, while the Rebels had nine.
43:10
Possession time for Air Force, compared to 16:50 for UNLV. The Rebels kept the ball for 5:09 on their opening possession before a turnover deep in Falcons’ territory. After that they had only one possession longer than 2 minutes, and that was the final drive against the Air Force reserves that went seven plays and 19 yards in 3:17.