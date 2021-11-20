AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
DeAndre Hughes, jr. tailback
Hughes busted loose for a 52-yard run in the first quarter, and it turns out his output wasn’t even a quarter of the way finished. He ran for 221 yards, the 10th most in a game in Air Force history, largely gashing the Wolf Pack for big runs on the edges.
He scored two touchdowns and ran in the 2-point conversion in the first overtime when Air Force had no choice but to match the eight points Nevada had put up as it went first in that sequence.
“It’s amazing, honestly,” Hughes said. “I did not expect this coming into this game. I was getting the ball a few times during practice, so I knew I was going to get a few outside runs and everything, but I did not expect to get 22 carries. But hey, when I got it I’ve got to take it.”
Hughes has rushed for 329 over the past two weeks, providing a boost in an area in the running game that threatened to take a dip with a season-ending injury to Micah Davis.
“He brings a little electricity,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Especially on the perimeter.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Revisiting areas of intrigue we identified prior to the game.
The Mountain West race
The odds remain long, despite Air Force’s win. But after the events of Friday night, who could discount something crazy happening? The Falcons still need a win next week vs. UNLV (AFA will be heavily favored0, coupled with two Utah State losses and/or an Aggies loss in their final two games coupled with two Boise State victories. It’s a complicated path, but the biggest obstacle for the Falcons as it pertained to taking care of their own business was the game at Nevada, and that was accomplished.
The ‘other’ parts of the offenses
For most of the night, these offenses remained perfectly aligned with their reputations. In regulation, Air Force gained 426 of its 449 yards through its best-in-the-nation running game. Nevada picked up 321 of its 329 yards through the air with the nation’s No. 4 passing attack. In the first overtime the Wolf Pack faced third-and-goal at the 6 and knowing they needed a touchdown to extend the game and found it with a 6-yard run from Toa Taua. Taua actually had an effective overall game, running for 77 yards on 15 carries, but the overall running numbers for Nevada were dragged down by 59 yards of lost yardage, mostly from sacks.
Air Force’s new cornerback
Eian Castonguay was thrust into a difficult spot, making his first-career start against one of the nation’s top passing offenses and a veteran quarterback projected as a possible first-round NFL pick. Sure enough, Nevada went at him frequently. Castonguay responded with a key pass deflection in the end zone in the first quarter on third down, leaving the Wolf Pack to settle for a field goal. But the day was predictably challenging for Castonguay, who was beaten in coverage for a pair of touchdowns and made eight tackles, an indication of how many times his man caught a pass. But, again, this was against one of the top quarterbacks and passing attacks in the nation and while being picked on specifically.
BY THE NUMBERS
2
Consecutive weeks that Air Force has received a rushing touchdown on a player’s first-career carry. At Colorado State it was John Lee Eldridge III scoring from 16 yards on his first (and thus far only) career carry. On Friday it was Ben Jefferson finishing a drive with a 4-yard touchdown. He later added a 1-yard gain on his second carry.
4
Players down with injuries in the first 10 minutes of the game. That included Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who missed just one play with what appeared to be a hand injury. Air Force linebacker TD Blackmon was the only Falcon injured during that time and he didn’t return.
6
Sophomore who saw substantial time on defense for Air Force. That includes cornerback Eian Castonguay, safety Trey Taylor, defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood, linebackers Alec Mock and Bo Richter and outside linebacker Camby Goff.
9
Times Air Force has forced a punt on an opponents’ opening drive through 11 games.
19
Plays for Air Force on a first-half scoring drive, the longest drive of the season (previous high for plays on a drive was 16 vs. Utah State). The drive ate 10:34 off the clock, making it the longest drive of the season in elapsed time (previous long was 8:22 vs. Boise State).
29
4th-down conversions for Air Force this season, most in the nation. The Falcons picked up three 4th downs on Friday night.
49
Yard field goal from Air Force freshman Matthew Dapore as time expired in the first half. The team’s previous long field goal of the season was 39 yards.
117
Rushing yards for Brad Roberts, which gives him 1,177 this season, 10th most in single-season history for Air Force. He needs 108 more yards to crack the top five and, with two games remaining, would need to average 159 yards over the final two games to catch the all-time leader Beau Moran (1,494 yards in 1996).