Recapping Air Force's 39-21 victory over Utah State at Falcon Stadium to open Mountain West play.

AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Alec Mock, linebacker

The last time Alec Mock faced Utah State, his team dropped its second in the row to the Aggies and he made his way to a Logan, Utah hospital with a bone sticking out of the skin on his thumb.

This day was decidedly better.

Mock made 11 tackles – including two sacks – forced a fumble, hurried the quarterback and broke up a pass. It was his second consecutive game with 11 tackles.

“It’s top-down. It starts with the D-line,” Mock said of his recent run that included Mountain West player of the week honors for his last game. “If they didn’t do what they do, I probably wouldn’t have any of the stats I’ve had these past couple weeks. Then the safeties protecting us over the top. It’s all one big effort.”

Mock’s reliability, and what it allows for his aggressive teammates, was illustrated on a third-down screen pass when most of the defensive front rushed into the backfield. But Mock, lingering behind, was able to run it down for a modest 2-yard gain.

“If we all play our assignment football, it helps us play fast and lets us get after it,” he said.

WHAT I WAS WATCHING

The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman breaks down three specific areas he was monitoring during the game.

Micah Davis’ return

The Air Force transfer made his presence felt in his return to Falcon Stadium as a member of the Aggies. His 23-yard catch on the final play of the first quarter marked the first positive sign for an offense that had gained zero yards on its first nine offensive snaps. Davis finished with four catches for 84 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown, and returned one punt for 11 yards.

Capping the big plays

Utah State found its share of big plays, but none were of the huge variety. Seven times, the Aggies gained at least 15 yards – six on pass plays, one on a run. However, none of the plays resulted in touchdowns. Also, there was only one play of 30-plus yards for coach Blake Anderson’s offense (a 31-yard pass in the fourth quarter, long after the game ceased to be competitive), which had 10 such plays in this series over the past two years. Utah State’s 11 touchdowns in the past two meetings came from an average of 29.5 yards. On Friday, the three touchdowns covered a combined 17 yards.

Pressuring the quarterback

Air Force kept Utah State uncomfortable in every imaginable way when the Aggies passed the ball. The Falcons registered five sacks, had a quarterback hurry, an interception and six pass breakups in the game. Utah State quarterbacks were consistently flushed from the pocket and forced to throw on the run, leading to a completion percentage of 57 (20-of-35) for a team that entered the game having completed 71.2 percent of its passes in the first two games of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

2.1

Yards per carry for Utah State, which entered the game leading the nation with 7.6 yards per carry.

6

Penalties for Air Force for 60 yards. They were big penalties, too. Two facemasks including one that wiped out a fourth-down stop on the goal line, contributed to a scoring drive for Utah State. A late hit out of bounds kept another drive alive for the Aggies. Holding penalties also erased long runs from Aiden Calvert and Owen Burk. The Falcons had been the least-penalized team in the nation entering the game.

110

Rushing yards for fullback Owen Burk, giving Air Force its first 100-yard rusher of the season when he eclipsed the mark in the fourth quarter. A short time later Emmanuel Michel also went over the mark, finishing with 106 yards.

302

Total yards for Utah State, this after the Aggies had gained 628 against the Falcons in 2021 and 414 last year.

3-0

Air Force won its first three games of the season for the first time since 2016 and for the fourth time under coach Troy Calhoun, with the other 3-0 starts coming in 2007, 2008, his first two seasons.