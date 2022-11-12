More from a dominant win for Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) over New Mexico (2-8, 0-6).
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Brad Roberts, fullback
It wasn’t just the yards, though at 163 on 29 carries they were considerable even by Roberts’ standards. But the other Falcons’ fullbacks ran 19 times for 95 yards, so there were yards to be had by anyone running behind the Air Force line against this New Mexico team.
But Roberts was a combination of reliable (29 carries, no fumbles) and productive (he picked up a first down with a 13-yard run in a third-and-12 situation and later caught a pass – the first in his career – for nine yards to set up a short fourth-down conversion).
As Roberts has gone, so too have the Falcons. In the seven wins he’s averaged 137 rushing yards. In the three losses he’s averaged 93.
He could tell early what kind of day it would be, and he surpassed 100 yards early in the game.
“You can kind of sense it when the o-line is getting a good push up front,” Roberts said. “But obviously we make halftime adjustments and things can start happening at the half as well. But at the end of the day, if the o-line is making that big of holes and we’re able to run the fullback, the QB, the tailbacks and throw over the top to (David Cormier), we’ll be able to put up a lot of yards.”
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Revisiting items of intrigue we identified before the game.
Air Force’s running power
This seemed like one of those matchups where the Falcons could simply overwhelm the opposition with their running game. And it was. The Falcons ran for 428 yards, their fifth time this season eclipsing 400 yards. They’ve won all five in blowouts. Air Force had 155 rushing yards and a 14-0 lead after two possessions. Given New Mexico’s offensive struggles, the game might as well have been over at that point.
New Mexico’s quarterback play
The Lobos made no improvement on what has been a miserable year offensively. They entered the day ranked 131st nationally in total yards (247 per game) and didn’t even match that, tallying 172. Quarterback Justin Holaday had his best game, statistically, in throwing for 128 yards on 10-of-21 passing. But it wasn’t even close enough to make New Mexico a threat in this game.
The specialists
New Mexico boasts strong specialists, particularly in punter Aaron Rodriguez and kickoff returner Christian Washington. Both were fine on Saturday. Rodriguez punted six times for a 45.0 average and Washington returned one kick for 16 yards (limited in his opportunities by five touchbacks from Air Force’s Lou Groza Award semifinalist Matthew Dapore). Their contributions had little impact on the outcome.
BY THE NUMBERS
1
Touchdown scored by New Mexico in its past four games. The Lobos were limited to a third-quarter field goal on Saturday.
4
Opponents this season that Air Force has held under 200 yards of total offense – Colorado (162), UNLV (179), Army (145) and New Mexico (172). The Falcons entered the day ranked ninth nationally in total defense, giving up 274.9 yards per game.
4
Brad Roberts’ place on Air Force’s all-time rushing list with 3,054 yards. He passed Jacobi Owens (3,005 yards from 2013-16) on Saturday. Roberts is Air Force’s all-time leading rusher among fullbacks and trails only all-time leader Dee Dowis (3,612), Asher Clark (3,594) and Beau Morgan (3,379) on the program’s career leaderboard.
23
First downs for Air Force. New Mexico had 8.
113
Rushing yards for Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, a season high. He ran for touchdowns of 65 and 37 yards.