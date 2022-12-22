More from Air Force's 30-15 victory over Baylor on Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Haaziq Daniels, senior QB
The three-year starting quarterback went out a winner, which has been his thing.
The victory was the 22nd as Air Force’s starting quarterback, tying him with Dee Dowis for second all-time in program history behind only Tim Jefferson.
Daniels, the Armed Forces Bowl MVP after earning the same award last year in the First Responder Bowl, ran for 81 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and completed 4-of-7 passes for 103 yards and a score. Six of his runs went for first downs, as did three of his completions.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Revisiting items of intrigue we had identified prior to the game.
The weather
This was cold. And windy. The temperature hovered in the mid-teens throughout the game with a 20 mph wind howling in from the north. The wind’s impact could be seen in the first half, as three punts into it averaged 29 yards and the one going with it traveled 50 yards. The players talked about not feeling their hands or faces. It was so cold the Baylor band was forced to sing their songs when the valves on their instruments stopped working.
Brad Roberts
The Falcons fed their record-setting fullback 37 times. It was enough for 116 yards, extending his single-season program record to 1,728 yards (the previous record was 1,494). It wasn’t enough to get Roberts into the top two in program history – he finishes with 3,541 yards, behind all-time leader Dee Dowis (3,612) and No. 2 Asher Clark (3,594). Roberts scored a pair of touchdowns, giving him 35 in his career (tied for third all-time). Most importantly, his ability to grind the clock helped Air Force to a 40:03 to 19:57 advantage in time of possession.
The Air Force defense
The Falcons entered the game ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense and No. 3 in scoring defense, yet felt slighted by an outside feeling that it was a product of a system and running game that aids them by keeping them off the field. On Thursday they held Baylor to 0-for-11 on third downs (and 3-for-6 on fourth down) as they limited the Bears to 230 yards, including 42 on the ground.
BY THE NUMBERS
2
Tight end Caleb Rillos has three career catches for Air Force for 70 yards. Two of those catches, for 55 yards, have come in bowl games, including the 15-yard grab Thursday night that went for his first-career touchdown.
4
Consecutive losses to end the season for Baylor
5
Consecutive wins for Air Force to close the season.
5
Wins in a row for Air Force over schools from Power Five programs (Colorado and Washington State in 2019, Louisville in 2021 and Colorado and Baylor in 2022).
10
Wins for Air Force for the third time in four seasons, the first time a service academy has achieved the feat.
20
First downs for Air Force, compared to 11 for Baylor.