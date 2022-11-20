More from Air Force's 24-12 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Vince Sanford, outside linebacker
For one night, most of the variables that have prevented Sanford from putting up the kind of flashy numbers he did a year ago disappeared.
Colorado State called 31 pass plays, the most an FBS opponent has run against the Falcons. And for a player who has constantly been monitored by offenses who have adjusted their blocking schemes to account for him, Air Force moved him into a number of different spots to make him more difficult to identify.
The result was four sacks – a career high – among seven total tackles, five of which were for a loss.
“(Outside linebackers) coach (Alex) Means is always telling me to just keep going, the floodgates will open,” Sanford said. “I guess that’s what happened.”
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Revisiting items of intrigue we identified prior to the game.
The cold
The teams coped with it seamlessly. The Rams completed 19-of-24 passes. The Falcons didn’t put the ball on the ground on an option toss or sweep. The game saw only one turnover on a muffed punt, and the only fumble from either offense came on a carry from Air Force fullback Brad Roberts, who suffered a hand injury in the game.
Tory Horton’s impact
The playmaking receiver was largely held in check. He caught three passes for 35 yards, scoring on a 28-yard touchdown pass. Because Air Force punted only twice, he was not a factor in the return game. He gained 10 yards after the catch, as the Falcons again limited his damage.
Brad Roberts’ numbers
Roberts positioned himself to become Air Force’s single-season leader in rushing yards. By running for 184 yards, he now has 1,425 yards this season. He trails only Chad Hall (1,478 yards in 2007) and Beau Morgan (1,494 yards in 1996) on the list with two games remaining. Roberts also extended his program-record with his 18th 100-yard game and tied the single-season mark with nine 100-yard games, matching Brian Bream in 1970. On the career rushing list, Roberts is fourth with 3,238. He trails Beau Morgan (3,379), Asher Clark (3,594) and Dee Dowis (3,612).
BY THE NUMBERS
4
Fourth-down conversions for Air Force. The Falcons finished 4-of-5, but the one they failed to convert was an intentional kneel down near the end of the game.
5
Consecutive games in which Payton Zdroik has a tackle for loss. The sophomore nose guard had two sacks on Saturday.
12
Points for Colorado State. With one game remaining in the season, the Rams have yet to score 20 points in a game.
15
Vince Sanford’s 15 career sacks are tied for sixth-most in program history, and his 123 career sack yards are fifth.
37
Carries for Brad Roberts, a career-high and the fourth most in a game in Air Force history.