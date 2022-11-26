More from Air Force's 13-3 victory at San Diego State late Saturday night.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jayden Goodwin, junior safety
A few candidates emerged from the defense, but Jayden Goodwin’s stat line lifted him to this honor. He had seven tackles (including three solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception in the end zone during the fourth quarter.
“I just try to be my best when my team needs me, and I was that tonight,” Goodwin said.
His efforts contributed to a team defense that held San Diego State to 187 yards of total offense, including minus-1 rushing yard. The Aztecs didn’t reach 100 yards of offense until midway through the fourth quarter.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Revisiting items of intrigue we identified prior to the game
San Diego State’s quarterback
Jalen Mayden had the Aztecs rolling, going 5-1 as the starting quarterback and averaging 256 passing yards and a 65% completion percentage in those games. He was also averaging more than two touchdowns (passing and rushing) in those games. On Saturday, however, he went 16-of-31 passing for 188 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked twice and ran for negative-4 yards.
The Falcons offense
At the 12-game mark of the season, it is safe to say that this is what the Air Force offense is – one that will ride its fullback as far at he will take them. The Falcons ran 69 offensive plays, and more than half (35) went to Brad Roberts. They gained 285 yards, and well over half (187) were picked up by Roberts. Air Force completed just one pass, a 14-yard toss to David Cormier. That makes three completions for 58 yards over the past three games. In this game the Falcons ran the tailback/z-receiver positions 13 times for 58 yards.
Brad Roberts on the all-time charts
Roberts needed only two carries to cover the 70 yards he needed to break Beau Morgan’s single-season rushing record of 1,494 yards that was set in 1996. Roberts now has the mark at 1,612 yards. He also set a single-season program record with his 10th 100-yard game and he broke his single-season rushing attempts record of 298 last year with 308. On the career list, Roberts passed Morgan (3,379) with 3,425. Roberts will enter the bowl game trailing only Asher Clark (3,594 – 169 yards away) and Dee Dowis (3,612 – 187 yards away) on the career list.
BY THE NUMBERS
-1
San Diego State’s rushing yards, the first time the Aztecs finished with negative rushing yards since 2008 vs. TCU.
0
Third-down conversions in 10 tries for San Diego State.
3
Points for San Diego State, the low-mark for the Aztecs in the series. It was the fewest points for San Diego State since being shut out by Ohio in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19, 2018.
9
Wins for Air Force, giving the senior class three seasons with nine or more wins – 11-2 in 2019, 10-3 in 2021, 9-3 so far in 2022. Only Navy’s classes of 1909 and 2017, Army’s classes of 2021 and 2022 and Air Force’s class of 2001 could previously make that claim. With a win in a bowl game, Air Force would be the first academy with three 10-win seasons in in a four-year span.