The only way for Air Force hockey to go in 2023-24 is up.

The Falcons finished last place in the Atlantic Hockey Association a year ago, posting a 12-22-2 overall record. They went on a nine-game losing streak in the middle of conference play, keeping them out of the postseason for the first time since 1999.

But it will be a clean slate this year for the Falcons, who return several key players and the entire coaching staff.

Here’s a way-too-early look at some of Air Force's most intriguing games and series:

Michigan State (home on Oct. 12, 13)

Last year, coach Frank Serratore stressed the importance of bringing in high-caliber opponents to Cadet Ice Arena.

“If we want to sell season tickets and we want people to be interested, we need to have more on our schedule than just Atlantic teams,” Serratore said before games against Notre Dame and Maine. “Having schools like that on your schedule matters.”

The Falcons will do that again in mid-October when they host Michigan State.

A Big Ten member, MSU has reached the NCAA Tournament eight times in the 21st century. The Spartans went 18-18-2 last year and missed the tourney.

Finishing third in total attendance among Atlantic Hockey Association teams in 2022-23, Air Force almost always brings in strong fan support. One would expect every seat in Cadet Ice Arena to be filled for the Michigan State series.

Colorado College (home on Oct. 27)

The annual Battle for Pikes Peak will be just one game instead of a series in 2023-24, and it will be held at the academy.

CC and Air Force split last year’s two games, and the results were drastically different. The Tigers won the game at Ed Robson Arena 8-0 before Air Force beat CC 6-3 at Cadet Ice Arena.

The teams also played in a preseason exhibition a year ago, which CC won. Even in a game that didn’t count, there were several penalties and other instances of aggression.

That preseason tilt was an indicator of the animosity between the programs. While there may be some shared respect of being in the same city, there is certainly still tension between the teams.

And with this year’s rivalry being just one game, both teams will avoid having the bad games they each had in 2022-23.

Denver (road on Oct. 28)

In addition to hosting a big program like MSU, the Falcons will play a juggernaut on the road: Denver.

DU is a blue blood in college hockey, tied for the most national championships (nine). The Pioneers won the title most recently in 2022.

While the Pioneers were victims of a first-round upset in last year’s NCAA tournament, they were dominant earlier in the season. Denver finished the seaon 30-10-0 and entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed.

The Pioneers and Falcons have played 45 times. DU has won the last six meetings, with Air Force last winning in 2015 at Cadet Ice Arena.

A game at Magness Arena just a day after the Battle for Pikes Peak is quite the challenge for the Falcons. It will also be good preparation for conference play, which begins just six days after the Denver game.

Army (home on Nov. 10, 11)

Perhaps the AHA read a column from The Gazette last season last season, entitled Air Force and Army should play more than once a year.

The Falcons and Black Knights will do just that in 2023-24. Air Force hosts Army for just its second conference in the middle of November.

A year ago, Army and Air Force split games at West Point. This year’s series will give the teams two more games to prove which is the superior service academy hockey team.

To make things more interesting, the series at Cadet Ice Arena is just a week after Air Force and Army play in football at Empower Field at Mile High. A game that was already going to be packed with cadets may be even more so, with the football game fresh on their minds.

RIT (road on Feb. 16, 17)

Rochester Institute of Technology was arguably the AHA’s biggest surprise a year ago: The Tigers went 25-13-1 overall and cruised to a regular-season title.

Though RIT was victim of an AHA tourney upset to Holy Cross in the second round, the Tigers were far and away the league’s most complete team. And with sophomore star Carter Wilkie back, the Tigers should be similarly strong in 2023-24.

After Air Force and RIT played two series last year, the schools will battle just once in Rochester in February this season.

Air Force took the first game in 2022-23, held at Cadet Ice Arena, before dropping Game 2 of the home series and losing both in Rochester. That Game 1 win is proof Air Force can compete with even the AHA’s best when the Falcons are playing their best hockey.