Perhaps the most unique aspect of Air Force’s upcoming season is the number of ways it will be unique.

Falcons seasons – much like the games within them and drives within the games – tend to blend together. This is no knock on the program, but the expected result for a team that has seen just one coaching change in nearly 40 years and employed, more or less, the same offensive system throughout that time.

This year has the promise to stand alone from the rest. Here are 10 reasons why.

New quarterback

Haaziq Daniels amassed 22 victories as Air Force’s starting quarterback over three years, a total that trails only Tim Jefferson in program history.

Waiting to take over will be the eventual winner of a three-way battle between seniors Ben Brittain, Jensen Jones and Zac Larrier, none of whom have started a college football game.

History suggests this is not an impossible predicament for Air Force. Five times in the past 40 years the Falcons have been led in passing by a senior who had previously started fewer than three games. Those seasons – 2015 (led by senior quarterback Karson Roberts), 2014 (Kale Pearson), 2001 (Keith Boyea), 1999 (Cale Bonds), 1992 (Jarvis Baker) and 1986 (James Tomallo) – saw the team go 36-25 with no losing records.

Further, the Falcons have had to replace quarterbacks – Jefferson, Shaun Carney, Beau Morgan and Dee Dowis – with at least three years of starting experience four times since the mid-1980s. Each of those seasons saw the team play in a bowl game.

Void in the backfield

The amount Air Force relied on Brad Roberts over the past two-plus seasons was unprecedented. The workhorse fullback carried 298 times in 2021 and 345 in 2022, the top two seasons in terms of individual rushing attempts in program history. He did this while averaging 4.8 yards a carry, scoring 30 touchdowns and not missing a game to injury. It was an anomalous two-year stretch for the 2022 NCAA leader in rushing yards.

With Roberts now serving on active duty in Florida, the carries are likely to come from multiple players and positions. Fullbacks Emmanuel Michel and Jet Harris, tailbacks John Lee Eldridge and Jalen Johnson and slot receivers Dane Kinamon and Kaden Frew are likely to see the most work in the running game, and all three contending quarterbacks could bring a dimension in that area.

One thing’s for sure, the offense will look different without No. 20.

Stadium construction

Falcon Stadium is in the midst of a $90 million construction project. The bleachers that had lined the upper portion of the stadium’s east side are gone, drastically changing the venue’s appearance and dropping seating capacity from around 47,000 to 38,000.

This current project is scheduled to wrap by the opening of the 2024 season, leaving the 2023 campaign as the lone period this look will be in place.

Intriguing destinations

Because of the ongoing construction, Air Force moved its Nov. 4 home game against Army to Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.

That’s not the only NFL stadium awaiting Air Force’s players and traveling fans. Game 2 will be played at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium against Sam Houston State.

This slate that encompasses five time zones also includes a trip to Hawaii, which has moved to a temporary location after Aloha Stadium was deemed unfit for play. The Falcons will also seek consecutive road wins at Navy for the first time since 1997, will try to remain unbeaten at Colorado State’s Canvas Stadium and will close the season on Boise State’s blue turf.

Conference uncertainty

If ever there was a time Air Force would benefit from a continued high level of play, it’s now. As conference realignment keeps altering conference configurations, teams can help themselves by showcasing the value they can offer.

The Mountain West is well-positioned to keep itself intact because of a $33-million exit fee, and it’s geographic location and overall quality have it positioned to potentially be a landing spot for misplaced Power Five programs like Oregon State and Washington State.

There’s no telling where the future might be pointed by the time this season in complete. But there has perhaps never been a time more volatile and, as a result, more vital for teams to thrive on the field.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Subtracting the divisions

On the topic of the Mountain West, the conference has moved away from the division format this season for the first time since 2013.

Beginning this season, the conference championship will be played between the top two teams in the league standings instead of the winners of their division.

For Air Force, which had been placed in the Mountain Division along with the conference’s perennial heavyweight Boise State, this could open a relatively smoother path to the title game.

Defensive dominance

Air Force’s defensive players have insisted throughout fall camp that, because of its experience and confidence, the defense could be even better than last year.

That’s a bold statement.

Last year’s defense led the nation in total defense (254.4 yards per game), was third in scoring defense (13.4 points per game) and was second in first downs (168).

This year’s squad returns 17 of the top 21 tacklers from that team and could feature an opening day lineup that includes players with starting experience at 10 of 11 positions.

Additional experience

Much of the experience on the defense, and the roster in general, stems from the unique aftermath of the COVID-impacted 2020 season.

On defense, two starters (Bo Richter and Trey Taylor) are back for a fifth year after being among about three dozen players to leave on turnback during the 2020 seasons. Another seven potential starters (Corey Collins, Camby Goff, Jayden Goodwin, Alec Mock, PJ Ramsey, Jayden Thiergood and Johnathan Youngblood) saw playing time as freshmen in 2020 because of the shorthanded situation created by the turnbacks.

The offense figures to prominently feature two fifth-year players – slot receiver Dane Kinamon and fullback Emmanuel Michel (pending an NCAA ruling) – though COVID-19 did not factor into their turnbacks.

For a program that rarely plays freshmen, doesn’t offer a traditional redshirt option and can’t utilize a fifth year of eligibility, the breadth of this squad’s experience is rare.

Ticking clock

The NCAA is implemented a new rule that keeps the clock running after first downs are gained, potentially bolstering the ability for teams to eat more time on offense.

This could bode well for an Air Force team that led the nation in time of possession at 36:33 per game in 2022.

Previously, college rules called for the clock to stop after a first down, allowing time for the chains to reset. Maybe it will all come out in the wash, with the extra ticks from both sides reducing the overall time of game but keeping the time of possession percentages roughly the same as they were in previous years. But last year Air Force gained 265 first downs compared to 168 for their opponents, so it stands to reason the nation’s most ball-hogging team will see an even bigger boost in this area.

Outside expectations

Despite the recent success – a 31-8 record over the past three full seasons with a 5-0 record against Power Five teams – there has been little recognition on an individual level. In those seasons the Falcons have had a total of seven first-team All-Mountain West selections.

Last year’s defense, for all its national-leading numbers, garnered only two second-team nods from the conference (outside linebacker Vince Sanford and safety Trey Taylor).

This year, it seems the Falcons have everyone’s attention. The team was picked second in the Mountain West, it’s highest preseason prediction since 1999. Four Falcons – Taylor, running back John Lee Eldridge III, center Thor Paglialong and defensive lineman Payton Zdroik – were picked to the preseason all-conference team and Air Force players were included on preseason watch lists for the Outland, Bronko Nagurski, Jim Thorpe and Lou Groza awards.