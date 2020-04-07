Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine gave updates on several areas on the department’s website on Tuesday.
Pine touched on the hiring of new basketball coach Joe Scott, said construction projects at Clune Arena as well as repairs to the Holaday Athletic Center are ongoing and addressed the trying time for senior athletes who face an expedited final semester and saw spring sports halted early because of COVID-19.
“I am proud of how our seniors have adapted to this ever-changing environment and their flexibility and resiliency proves that we are sending a class of outstanding officers and leaders into our Air Force very soon,” Pine wrote.
As for the hiring of Scott, Pine said the coronavirus threw wrinkles into the search, but not the result.
“Candidly, the process was a little different with the effects of COVID-19, but I assure you that it didn't hinder us in finding the right person to lead our basketball program,” he said.
Great Scott! Retro is in
In re-hiring Joe Scott as basketball coach, Air Force followed a recent trend by going retro.
In the Mountain West, Utah State last year brought back former football coach Gary Andersen (who had coached the Aggies from 2009-12) and San Diego State this offseason hired Brady Hoke, who had led the program from 2009-10.
Scott coached Air Force from 2000-04, launching the most successful era in program history.
This isn’t limited to sports, of course. In 2019, the top 10 grossing movies of the year were remakes or featured characters that had been around for years. This included “The Lion King,” “Joker,’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Toy Story 4 and “Aladdin.”
Football players appear in videos
Air Force football has put out two videos this week of rising seniors Kade Remsberg, Parker Ferguson, Lakota Wills, Tre’ Bugg, Kolby Barker, Jordan Jackson, Ben Peterson and Elisha Palm checking in from their homes and offering support and tips (“Wash your hands,” “practice social distancing”) during their coronavirus-prompted exile from the academy.
“Can’t wait to get back with the guys in Colorado Springs and play with you guys this fall,” said Ferguson, the returning left tackle.
Wills said players were at home attending to their schoolwork as a first priority, but always keeping football in mind.
“I guarantee every Falcon football player is out there working out and getting better in any way that they can,” he said.
Checking in with @KadeRemsberg, @parkerferg33, @WillsLakota, & @TreBugg3 More to follow! #LetsFly | #BoltBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/IqMlfgdNAL— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) April 6, 2020
Putting in work at home 💪#LetsFly | #BoltBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/xski03zNps— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) April 7, 2020
Swimmer featured on ESPN
Air Force senior swimmer Zach Nelson was featured Monday night on a segment hosted by Scott Van Pelt honoring senior athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus.
Video highlights of Nelson in the pool were shown as his accomplishments were read. He was this year’s Western Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Year, capturing conference titles in three events, and was the first Air Force swimmer to qualify for the NCAAs since 2016.
It’s your #SeniorNight 👏@notthefakeSVP continues to pay tribute to high school and college athletes whose seasons were cut short. pic.twitter.com/J7S8A8khf4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2020