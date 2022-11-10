Air Force’s Matthew Dapore was one of 20 kickers nationally named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award on Thursday.

Dapore, a sophomore, has hit 12 of 14 field goals this season, a percentage of 85.7. That places him second in the Mountain West and 26th nationally. His 1.33 field goals per game is 30th nationally.

The only misses for Dapore this season have come from 53 and 49 yards. He is 3-for-4 from 40-49 yards and 3-of-4 from beyond 50 yards, with a long of 54. He is also a perfect 26 of 26 on extra points.

A native of Springboro, Ohio, Dapore took over place-kicking duties for Air Force last season and is 20 of 24 in his career, an .833 percentage that ranks fourth in program history.

Boise State’s Jonah Dalmas and Wyoming’s John Hoyland also made the list from the Mountain West.

The 2021 winner (Michigan’s Jake Moody) and the 2018 winner (Syracuse’s Andre Szmyt) are also semifinalists, looking to join Sebastian Janikowski as the only two-time winners of the Lou Groza Award.

From the 20, a group of three finalists will be named on Nov. 29.