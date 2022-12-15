Growing up in Arizona, Guy Blessing had a lot of options as a kid.
As someone who stands 6-foot-3, Blessing would have likely excelled in football, basketball and baseball — three sports that are more popular in the sunshine and warmth of the Grand Canyon State. But Blessing always knew hockey was for him.
Blessing’s father, Dan, played hockey throughout his youth, as did his older brother. Arizona has a growing youth hockey scene, so Blessing plugged into that before playing two years of junior hockey and eventually coming to Air Force.
He was sworn into the sport through his family members and hasn’t left since.
“It was a big part of (my dad’s) life, and I figured I’d try it out,” Blessing said.
A sophomore, Blessing has started 16 games as Air Force’s goalie in two seasons. He is 5-8-1 this year with a .881 save percentage.
Blessing didn’t expect to play much as a freshman. The Falcons had a reliable goalie, Alex Schilling, who was a senior.
But when Schilling got injured midway through the season, Blessing was the next man up. He started both games of Air Force’s home series against Niagara, which the Falcons swept.
Blessing appeared in five other games in relief of Schilling in the 2021-22 season. Between his two starts and his other appearances, his experience as a first-year college hockey player helped him elevate his game.
“That was a really cool experience,” Blessing said. “Coming in here, I didn’t have any expectations of playing freshman year. I learned a lot from (Alex), and playing in front of this crowd was so cool.”
While his record might not show it, Blessing has continued to elevate his play as a sophomore.
The netminder has kept opponents to three goals or fewer in nine of his 14 appearances. He earned AHA Goalie of the Week honors in October after helping the Falcons split a series with Rochester Institute of Technology, the league’s first-place team.
Though Blessing’s abilities have improved significantly in only a year’s time, he credits much of that to the performance of the guys in front of him.
“The D is fantastic in front of me,” Blessing said. “Every day they make my job easy, keeping a lot of stuff to the outside.”
He also credited a strong chemistry between the goaltending corps — both this year’s and last year’s — for his growth.
“It’s definitely the tightest group I’ve been in,” Blessing said. “College is unique in that you have three, four goalies on the team. We’re all different, but it’s a fantastic corps.”
Blessing isn’t satisfied with where he’s at, though. The goaltender believes there are several areas of his game that he can improve.
“With more games and more experience to come I can slow a lot of things down,” Blessing said. “Sometimes my rebounding control isn’t the greatest. I’ve had quite a few turnovers here and there, so we’re trying to negate that.”
As the Falcons enter a near-month-long break due to the holidays, they aren’t where they want to be. Air Force is 6-10-2 overall and has lost its last five games.
Blessing, though, isn’t worried. The sophomore goaltender plans to continue his growth and let the Falcons be what they’ve been in recent memory: a second-half team.
“(Coach) Frank (Serratore) works with us every day, just on our development and trying to get used to the college game,” Blessing said. “It’s a second-half team every year, so I'm looking forward to that and hopefully making a run.”