One of the most decorated Air Force men's soccer seasons came to a close with Sunday's 2-0 loss at second-seeded Indiana in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers scored twice in the first half and withstood an Air Force attack that was at its most dangerous in late in the second half, ending the Falcons season one game shy of the national quarterfinals.
Air Force finished the season with a 17-5 record, setting a new program record for wins in a season, and was regular season champions of the Western Athletic Conference.
The Hoosiers, which played in the NCAA Championship game a year ago, will host the winner of Notre Dame and Virginia for a spot in the College Cup.
Indiana got the game-winner early, as Austin Panchot's run to the back post went unmarked, and the Indiana senior tapped a finish past Air Force keeper Andrea Seazzu six minutes in.
Timmy Mehl added the Hoosiers' second goal, heading home a set piece midway through the first half.
Trevor Swartz assisted both goals, giving the senior midfielder 15 assists on the season, the most in the nation.
"I thought we ended the last 20 minutes well, but we need to end with a shot on frame," Air Force coach Doug Hill told the Big Ten Network broadcast at halftime.
Despite a handful of corner kicks and bits of possession deep in Indiana's defensive third, the Falcons struggled to create many clean looks at goal for much of the contest. James Sims saw his shot go off the woodwork in the final 10 minutes for Air Force's best chance, but the Hoosier defense and sophomore keeper Trey Muse finished the clean sheet to bring an end to Air Force's season.
The Falcons played the second half without senior Austin Dewing, a starting forward.