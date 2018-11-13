Air Force men’s soccer coach Doug Hill is happy travel plans are not part of this week’s NCAA Tournament preparation after an expedited return from the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Seattle.
The Falcons (15-4-0) earned the right to host Central Arkansas (8-5-4), an automatic qualifier out of the Missouri Valley Conference, in the first round at 6 p.m. Thursday despite a 1-0 loss to Grand Canyon in a WAC semifinal Friday.
That loss led the Falcons to switch flights to return Saturday instead of after Sunday’s final and added some intrigue to Monday’s selection show as the Falcons were one of the final teams announced.
“Definitely tense,” senior forward Austin Dewing said of the team’s mood. “That was not how we wanted to get in.”
It’s the second consecutive year the Falcons earned an at-large bid and the second time the program has hosted an NCAA Tournament game.
The Falcons were sent to Blacksburg, Va., for the 2017 first round, where Air Force’s season ended via 1-0 loss.
“The best thing that we take out of the whole equation is the travel. Virginia Tech is in the middle of Virginia. It’s like fly into D.C., get on a bus for five hours,” Hill said.
“Our longest trip will be from the hotel up here for about 22 minutes, get on the pitch and warm up. Being at home is everything.”
The Falcons have been unbeatable at Cadet Soccer Stadium in 2018, posting a 9-0 home record.
The Falcons haven’t played at home since Oct. 20. The regular-season finale was wiped out due to a morning snow and Utah Valley’s early travel plans, making one more home game extra special to Dewing, one of three local seniors playing prominent roles.
“We didn’t get to play our Senior Day game, so this is kind of really sweet just to be able to play one more time ... especially for the seniors,” Dewing said.
“We’re familiar here. We love playing at home. Our record shows that. There’s no better thing than to play in front of your fans and people who have supported you.”
The hope is that those fans will get to watch the Falcons play twice without much travel, as Thursday’s winner goes to Denver University, the No. 15 national seed, for second-round play Sunday.
Getting there will like require a goal, and while the Falcons sit third nationally, scoring 2.53 goals per contest (topped only by No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 8 Saint Mary’s), it’s been awhile since they’ve celebrated a score.
A pair of 1-0 losses to Grand Canyon bookend the cancelled Utah Valley game, making a 5-2 win over UNLV on Oct. 26 the last time the Falcons scored. Both Hill and Dewing, second on the team in goals this year, were encouraged by the play Friday in Seattle despite the goal never coming.
“It can be frustrating, but if we don’t learn from it, then that becomes detrimental to our play,” Dewing said. “We didn’t let that happen. We’ve had some really good practices, as coach mentioned, and I think our offense is going to be back on track come Thursday.”