Air Force’s win over Niagara on Friday was one of redemption — in multiple ways.
The Falcons overcame a two-goal deficit and defeated the Purple Eagles 6-3. The win breaks Air Force’s nine-game losing streak and is their first since Nov. 15.
“Dropping that many in a row, guys can get low, but none of us did,” junior forward Jacob Marti said. “We kept our confidence, and it turned out well tonight.”
With just a few minutes remaining in the first period, it appeared that Air Force would do something it hadn’t done in over a month — lead an opponent.
Will Gavin hurled a puck past Niagara goalie Jake Sibell to seemingly give the Falcons a 1-0 lead, but it didn’t stand.
After review, officials determined the Falcons were offside, negating the go-ahead goal.
“I saw it was offsides, so I was hoping we’d get lucky and they wouldn’t see it on camera,” Gavin admitted. “But we were offside, and I couldn’t be too mad about it.”
The teams went to the first intermission scoreless, but Niagara got back in rhythm.
The Purple Eagles scored back-to-back goals to open the second period, and it appeared the Falcons would let another early deficit cost them.
Air Force didn’t let that happen.
Just seconds after Niagara’s second goal, Air Force’s Mitchell Digby scored and cut the Purple Eagles’ lead in half.
Minutes later, Gavin got his redemption: The junior scored to tie the game.
“Getting a big goal, especially like that, I was ecstatic,” Gavin said.
And the Falcons weren’t done in the second. As the final seconds of the period ticked, the Falcons had an offensive rush.
Holt Oliphant saw an open Marti, who fired the puck past Sibell to take a 3-2 advantage — with 0.3 seconds remaining in the period.
“In crunch time, you just want to throw things to the net,” Marti said. “I just went to the net with my stick on the ice, and good things happened after that.”
Just like that, Air Force had its highly-sought after lead — and the Falcons never gave it up.
Luke Rowe scored to extend Air Force’s lead in the first few minutes of the third.
Niagara scored the next one, but the Falcons scored two more, both on an empty net, to seal their seventh win of the year. Brandon Koch and Holt Oliphant scored the empty-net goals.
Marti’s last-millisecond goal in the second proved to be a catalyst for the Falcons’ strong third period. It gave them more than a lead; it gave them a spark.
“Going into the third period with a lead, that kind of gave the boys some momentum, and we took it and ran with it,” Marti said.
Goaltender Austin Park, a senior, earned his first career win. He recorded 22 saves while allowing three goals.
The only thing that soured the victory was a skirmish that occurred with 1:21 left in the game.
Players from both squads swapped punches and shoves, leading to a laundry list of penalties: The Falcons were called for nine; the Purple Eagles were called for two.
Air Force’s Sam Brennan and Mason McCormick were each called with game misconducts. The Atlantic Hockey Association will review those penalties before determining if McCormick and Brennan are suspended for Saturday’s game.
“We have to be smarter in that situation,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “That put a tarnish on it. I hope we don’t lose anyone for tomorrow.”
All late-game messiness aside, it still marked Air Force’s first win in over two months.
The Falcons have built a brand around being a second-half team in prior years. Friday’s win gives them confidence that they can keep that label this year.
“We did the same thing last year, so we’re just hoping to do the same thing this year and get to the playoffs,” Gavin said.