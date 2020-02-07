Air Force Academy freshmen scored two goals in the first seven minutes, but the Falcons had to be content with a 3-3 tie Friday against Atlantic Hockey Association foe Canasius College in the first of two games in Buffalo, N.Y.
On an early power play, Air Force, freshman Bennett Norlin scored the first goal of the game and his first for the Falcons with just 2:35 gone in first. The newcomer got some help from senior Pierce Pluemer, who was credited with an assist.
Freshman Blake Bride slapped in a goal at the 7:19 mark after a frenetic series that saw Air Force take five shots on the Canasius net.
The freshman class is getting a lot of time on the ice after two Air Force players were suspended from play last week and a third was removed from the team for violations of academy rules.
Losing three players put Air Force in a skid, losing four straight before Friday’s tie, which brought their record to 8-10-5.
With its youngest players leading the way, Air Force spent much of the first near the Canasius net, with 15 shots on goal to their opponent’s three.
Canasius mounted a comeback in the second, with a goal from senior defenseman Matt Stief. Matt Hoover and Nick Hutchinson found the net in the third to give Canasius a 3-2 advantage.
Air Force junior Alex Mehnert tied it on an unassisted goal with less than seven minutes left in the third.
The two teams battled through two overtime periods, but the score stayed deadlocked.
Air Force had a stout defense through the overtimes, saving three shots on goal.