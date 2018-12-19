Tidbits and analysis from the incoming Falcons football class in the early signing period that began Wednesday. As a reminder, Air Force commits sign a nonbinding Certificate of Intent as opposed to a National Letter of Intent. The service academy also cannot comment on its recruiting class.
***
With the pressure of picking a school behind him, Jordan Britton must now decide when to cut his hair. The 6-foot-2, 277-pound defensive lineman from Houston wears his hair in dreadlocks that stretch beyond his shoulders, which obviously won’t fly at Air Force. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with all this hair, honestly,” Britton told The Gazette. He said he’d probably wait until after prom or graduation to part with his look.
***
The Falcons are adding toughness in Tyson Chisolm, as he proved in basketball for South Sevier in Monroe, Utah. In a state semifinal game last year, the 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker/running back suffered a gash above his right eye so severe that the blood required 10 minutes of cleanup. In that time, Chisolm was able to receive stitches and return, leading his team to a 64-58 victory while scoring 15 points.
***
Army has won five straight service academy football games, but it has not been unbeatable in recruiting. The Falcons currently have 13 commits who held offers from the Black Knights. The reverse data wasn’t available for The Gazette, but at least two of Army’s three-star recruits on Rivals.com had Air Force offers. Navy and Air Force didn’t collide quite so often, as only three players with Navy offers are currently committed to the Falcons in this class. Of course, with limited information available on Navy’s class, this low number could simply reflect the Midshipmen’s success in winning recruiting battles with Air Force.
***
One signee with offers from Army and Navy was Brandon Schenks, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver from Chandler, Ariz. His signing will allow him to reunite with childhood teammate Tre’ Bugg, a sophomore cornerback for the Falcons.
***
Continuing a trend for a program that has seen its size disadvantage slowly shrink in recent years, there are big frames aplenty in this class. Among those committing to Air Force, there are seven linemen who are at least 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. The biggest body in the class belongs to three-star offensive tackle Nathan Peterson from Dixon, Calif., at 6-5, 290.
***
The Falcons seem to have found a few players who fit the recent — successful — mold of speedy running backs Tim McVey (4.39-second 40) and Kade Remsberg (4.31 40), who turned that elite speed into starting roles in the backfield. El Paso, Texas, running back Caleb Gerber lists a 4.38 40. Canyon, Texas, quarterback Lawton Rikel ran a 10.78 100-meter dash in track (Remsberg once ran a 10.64). Another elite athlete in this class is Hunter Williams, a receiver/defensive back who runs a 4.45 40 to go with a 34-inch vertical.
***
Air Force will have to wait two years for the services of Trevor Kauer, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end from Gilbert, Ariz. Kauer signed with the Falcons on Wednesday, but will serve a two-year church mission before coming to the academy. He is a state qualifier in wrestling and had 14 sacks as a senior. “If you googled images of outstanding high school athletes, his picture should be the first one to pop up,” his high school coach told Arizona Central.
***
Palmer Ridge’s Anthony Rosenstrauch has committed to Air Force but will wait until February to sign. He is the state’s top-ranked long snapper by Rubio Longsnapping — No. 50 nationally.