From Palmer Ridge to Falcons on a set path
Anthony Rosenstrauch approached his return to football in a pragmatic fashion, and he was helped along by making some ideal connections.
“When I was thinking about coming back for football, I was like, ‘How can we turn this into a scholarship opportunity?’” Rosenstrauch said Wednesday at a Palmer Ridge ceremony as he committed to Air Force. “I kind of had a knack for long snapping, so I thought maybe that would be the way in.”
Having not played football since his freshman year, Rosenstrauch attended several Rubio Long Snapping camps in the summer before his senior season and quickly established a reputation for the skill. He earned a No. 1 ranking in the state, videos were shared on YouTube and his stock rose.
Then, in the season, his holder on field goals at Palmer Ridge was Tyler Calhoun, son of Air Force coach Troy Calhoun.
Rosenstrauch, at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, also played a little tight end as a fallback plan, but it wasn’t needed.
He is headed to the Falcons’ Division I program as the long snapper, as his plan worked to perfection.
As for his connection with Calhoun, Rosenstrauch said the coach always keeps a distance in accordance with rules. A fist bump here and there was typically the only interaction between the two.
New recruiting world
The December signing period has altered the recruiting process to the point where Calhoun believes eventually the February signing day that was once a focal point of the calendar will eventually move into January.
He said the early signing opportunities force schools and prospects to show their hand early.
“I think on Dec. 18, the waters are not muddy at all in terms of the prospect truly knowing who has offered them and which prospects are going where, so I think it does clear an awful lot up for those next six weeks,” Calhoun said.
Because Air Force’s signees are not agreeing to a binding contract — their Certificates of Intent are merely substitutes for National Letters of Intent, but carry no weight as prospects still must complete the appointment process at the academy — the double signing days presented a unique situation as one prospect who signed with Air Force in December had since decommitted and held a ceremony Wednesday in which he signed with Pittsburgh.
Eye-popping numbers
As touted as Air Force’s signing class was, not all of the potential stars are among the 21 three-star recruits.
Wade Sheets, of Convoy, Ohio, for example, led the state of Ohio with 11 interceptions last year and finished his career with 16 picks. He scored six defensive touchdowns.
That’s probably the side of the ball the Falcons will utilize the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete, but he also caught 124 career passes for 2,205 yards and 25 touchdowns.
He has recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.
Head of the class
Defensive back Nate Polk’s recruiting ranking of .8545 from 247Sports was the highest given to an Air Force signee in the 12 years the service has provided those rankings.
Right behind him was another defensive back in this class, Tre’shon Devones.
Between them, the pair had four offers from the Pac-12, two from the Big 12 and one from the ACC.
The previous top-rated Air Force signee had been tailback Kade Remsberg, who broke into the starting lineup this past year as a sophomore.
Eight of the top 22 recruits in program history, according to the sites’ rankings, are in this year’s class.
