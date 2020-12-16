It was Air Force vs. Army week, even on signing day.
Three days before the teams were to play for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy at West Point, they collided on the recruiting trail.
Of the 58 players who signed Certificates of Intent — the academy’s nonbinding version of a National Letter of Intent — as the early signing period for football began Wednesday, 16 held offers from Army. Navy (8) was a distant second in that regard.
But the Falcons didn’t win them all.
Three-star defensive tackle Roderick Brown of Forney, Texas, initially committed to Air Force but announced a change of heart Sept. 11. On Wednesday he signed with Army.
“The coaches” Brown said in explaining his reversal. He then added that it was nothing against the Falcons’ coaches, but he “really loved (Army’s ) coaches.”
But the Falcons landed a former Navy commit when Tylan Hines, a three-start running back from Plano, Texas, signed with Air Force.
These were not the first recruits the service academies have coaxed from each other. And they won’t be the last.
Tragic background
Three-star defensive back Jamal Marshall of North Richland Hills, Texas, comes to the academy with a tear-jerking background.
In 2011 his father was killed by a drunk driver and his mother died of breast cancer less than a month later.
Jamal and older brother, Jay, moved from Memphis to Texas to be raised by their grandmother in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“My grandma is the strongest person that I know,” Marshall told TexasFootball.com. “She made sure we had food on the table and made sure we got to school on time. Anything that me and my brother needed, she made sure we had. She is my rock.”
Kansas recruit flips to Air Force
Former Kansas commit Christien Hawks, a three-star offensive lineman, signed with Air Force as the top-rated offensive recruit in the class. He is second top-10 recruit from the Sunflower State to join the Falcons in recent years, joining tailback Kadin Remsberg.
The Falcons also landed players with offers from Power Five programs Arizona, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia.
“What made me choose Air Force was my relationships with the coaches and the life opportunities that come along with it,” three-star cornerback Ryder Fitch told The Gazette in explaining his decision of the Falcons over Syracuse.
Air Force’s highest-rated recruit, defensive lineman Isaiah Henderson, turned down offers from Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, among others, in signing with Air Force.
Players with Mountain West offers from Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming were also among the early signees.
Covered in Ivy
As is often the case, many Air Force recruits had offers from Ivy League programs. Zachary Myers, a three-star defensive end from Evanston, Ill., had offers from all eight Ivy League teams. Two others had six offers apiece.
Two teams that are appearing more frequently on Air Force’s recruiting path are Furman, led by former Falcons offensive line coach Clay Hendrix, and Lamar, now led by former Air Force quarterback and assistant Blane Morgan. Hendrix and Morgan each have former assistants at Air Force or its prep school on their staffs.
Tidbits
Three-star running back Jahlen Rutherford of Warner Robins, Ga., ran for 3,313 yards in his high school career and caught 67 passes for 516 yards. … Jared Roznos, an athlete from Seattle, has a modeling portfolio. … Liam Hoffmeyer, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end from Yuma, Ariz., is a state champion wrestler at 195 pounds. … Multiple players were on state championship high school teams, including three-star offensive lineman Dillon Gilbert of Owasso, Okla., and defensive end Harrison Unger of Davison, Mich. … Three-star receiver Braylon Fowler (6-3, 190) wisely included clips of downfield blocks high in his recruiting video package, something sure to catch Air Force’s eye. … Outside linebacker Cameron Breier, a three-star recruit from Pasco, Wash., ran a 49-second 400-yard dash. He’s part of a deep pool of recruits from Washington. … Quarterback Ty Black threw for 2,600 yards as a sophomore and junior in Shawnee, Kan. … Three-star safety Kedrek Smith signed with Air Force and could be joined by his twin brother, Kamron, a cornerback, who has offers from Air Force, Army and Navy, among others, but has not decided on a school. … Seven additional Air Force commits opted not to sign Wednesday, telling The Gazette they would be signing at a later date.