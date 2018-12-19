List of football players turning in Certificates of Intent to Air Force during the early signing period. The certificates differ from National Letters of Intent in that they are not binding. Air Force cannot comment on its recruiting classes. This list was compiled independently by The Gazette.
Briley Alexander — K/P — 6-2 — 180 — Lubbock, Texas (Monterey)
Ronnie Altman — OL — 6-3 — 270 — Burke, Va. (Lake Braddock)
Reece Azam — OL — 6-3 — 290 — Andrews, Texas
Addison Batton — OL — 6-3 — 280 — Avon, Ind.
Charles Bein — P — 6-3 — 170 — San Clemente, Calif.
Connor Beautrow — LB — 6-2 — 215 — Calabasas, Calif.
Kupono Blake — DE — 6-3 — 265 — Honolulu (Kamehameha Kapalama)
Jordan Blakely — WR/DB — 6-2 — 184 — Henderson, Nev. (Foothills)
Caden Blum — TE — 6-5 — 230 — Baraboo, Wis.
D.J. Bowles — OL — 6-3 — 286 — Avon, Ind.
Jordan Britton — DL — 6-2 — 277 — Houston
Hayden Bullock — OL — 6-4 — 285 — Bellbrook, Ohio
Tyler Brown-Williams — LB/FB — 5-11 — 230 — Largo, Fla. (Superior Collegiate)
Cade Carter — LB — 6-3 — 220 — Concord, Calif. (Clayton Valley)
David Chapeau — P — 6-2 — 220 — Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee)
Nicolas Child — OL — 6-5 — 260 — Provo, Utah (Timpview)
Tyson Chisolm — LB/RB — 6-0 — 215 — Monroe, Utah (South Sevier)
SirVocea Dennis — LB — 6-1 — 205 — Syracuse, N.Y. (The Peddie School)
Demetris Dorceus — DE — 6-3 — 245 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Desmond Dorceus — OLB — 6-3 — 245 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Garrett Dunn-Ford — DL — 6-1 — 265 — South Riding, Va. (Freedom-South Riding)
Jorden Gidrey — WR — 5-7 — 185 — Tomball, Texas (Memorial)
Camby Goff — WR/DB — 6-1 — 180 — Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Xavier Guillory — WR/DB — 6-3 — 200 — Spokane, Wash. (Lewis & Clark)
Ashford Hollis — DL — 6-1 — 285 — Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park-River Forest)
Luke Hallstrom — OL — 6-2 — 275 — Naperville, Ill. (Central)
Caden Hubner — LB — 6-1 — 225 — Avon, Ind.
Ethan Jackman — OL — 6-4 — 280 — Chaska, Minn.
Cole Johnson — K/P — 5-11 — 160 — Scottsdale, Ariz. (Horizon)
Trevor Kauer — DE — 6-4 — 235 — Gilbert, Ariz. (Campo Verde)
Carson Keltner — OL — 6-2 — 280 — Peoria, Ariz. (Centennial)
Ryan Kendzior — DE — 6-3 — 250 — La Porte, Texas
Vinne Klempner — OL — 6-3 — 280 — Toledo, Ohio (Central Catholic)
J.D. Kolb — RB — 5-9 — 170 — Reno, Nev. (McQueen)
Graham Lakin — OL — 6-3 — 250 — Cypress, Texas (Cy-Fair)
Zachary Larrier — QB/DB — 6-0 — 191 — Elk Grove, Calif. (Monterey Trail)
Jason Medeiros — OL — 6-2 — 275 — Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic)
Connor McIntee — TE/DE — 6-4 — 230 — Carmichael, Calif. (Jesuit)
Victor Nelson — DB — 6-3 — 186 — Gainesville, Fla. (Buchholz)
Dominick Pallotto — OL — 6-2 — 285 — Englewood (Cherry Creek)
Thor Paglialong — C/DT — 6-4 — 260 — Woodstock, Ill. (Marian Central Catholic)
Nathan Peterson — OL/DL — 6-5 — 290 — Dixon, Calif.
Joe Quillin — DL — 6-2 — 275 — Portland, Ore. (Jesuit)
Jake Raddatz — DE — 6-3 — 240 — Thiensville, Wis. (Homestead)
Clay Randall — LB — 6-2 — 185 — Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)
Nasir Rashid — LB/RB — 6-2 — 215 — Shaker Heights, Ohio
Bo Richter — LB — 6-2 — 230 — Naperville, Ill. (Naperville North)
Brad Roberts — RB — 6-1 — 205 — Arvada (Ralston Valley)
Anthony Rodriguez — K — 5-9 — 180 — Kennesaw, Ga. (North Cobb)
Robert Rogero — TE/DE — 6-3 — 220 — Calabasas, Calif.
Ethan Smith — DE — 6-4 — 260 — Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)
Keegan Smith — LB — 6-2 — 210 — DeKalb, Ill.
Jake Stern — DE — 6-4 — 225 — O’Fallon, Mo. (Fort Zumwalt West)
Nick Thomas — DB — 6-0 — 190 — Jackson, Miss. (Lumen Christi)
DeCarleon Townsend — OLB — 6-0 — 195 — Bedford, Ohio
Dante Wynn — CB — 5-10 — 175 — Nashville (Ensworth)
Evan Zember — OL — 6-4 — 255 — McDonough, Ga. (Eagles Landing Christian)