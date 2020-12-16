Isaiah Henderson signed in front of a small gathering of four family members at his Virginia Beach, Va., gym Wednesday.
Then he went to a Buffalo Wild Wings and signed again in front of 50 people.
In a pandemic, you work within the parameters that are given. That’s what Henderson and this Air Force football recruiting class have done for months.
“I’ve definitely spent a lot of nights and days on Zoom the past few months,” said Henderson, who appears to be the top prize in a class populated with prospects plucked away from Power Five programs and Group of Five peers. “But I’ve appreciated every opportunity I’ve been given.”
The nine-month make-it-up-as-you-go leadup to the signing day brought out no shortage of creativity. For the athletes, quarantine workouts included pushing a car up a hill for Ethan Schlundt of Tomball, Texas, or flipping a 600-pound tire over and over again for three-star lineman Christien Hawks of Norton, Kan. Others converted garages into makeshift gyms, tried to keep up on runs with sisters while lugging 50 pounds of weights or just pushing their own weight in pushups and pullups.
The communication with coaches all took place remotely, as even Air Academy linebacker Are’an Burr, whose school is literally located on the Air Force Academy grounds, couldn’t meet face-to-face with Falcons coaches as he made the decision to sign.
The decision-making process itself was impacted by the coronavirus, with a large percentage of Air Force commits pledging to the program over the summer or even late last spring.
“It wasn’t just the decision being a no-brainer type of deal,” said three-star cornerback Dru Polidore of Katy, Texas, who committed to Air Force in May over offers from Duke and about a dozen other programs. “It was COVID as well, and not knowing the opportunities I’d have ahead of me at other schools. And I’m a big loyalty guy, so I know who wanted me to begin with. … I didn’t want to be somebody else’s choice because another DB fell out and they needed me to fill up a class.”
The coaches from Air Force were able to communicate as effectively from afar, it would seem. Members of this class, with no exceptions, gave the same reasons as previous classes when explaining their decisions. Setting themselves up for the future. Becoming better men. A guaranteed job. Financial security. Service of country. Playing big-time college football. Even in a pandemic, those messages rang clear.
Those themes particularly hit home for Henderson, whose list of offers included Northwestern, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Pittsburgh, service academies and Ivy League programs. His upbringing with a single mother put him on an unwavering path to find the right place, regardless of the surrounding conditions.
“Honestly, all those schools can’t offer you nearly as much as the Air Force Academy can offer you,” Henderson said. “That was really the biggest thing. I had a lot of prayers about it, and that’s what God led me to was Air Force. I left it all up to him, and that’s where I found my home.
“I grew up watching (my mom) struggle and do the impossible, so that’s what’s motivated me to give her a better life, and also I want a better life for myself.”
And at the end of all this came signing ceremonies mostly limited in scale — if they happened at all. Several players told The Gazette they sent paperwork in for signing day but will wait to try ceremonies in February. Others signed in front of a handful of people at school or at home with their families.
The ceremonies are nice, but they’re never the point. The point is the decision. And this class, signed under unique circumstances, sounded off with familiar enthusiasm.
“Excited to become a Falcon!” three-star cornerback Ryder Fitch wrote to The Gazette.