Air Force does not release details on recruiting classes because of the academy's appointment process and cannot comment on individuals because of the Privacy Act. Listed below is the list of recruits identified independently by The Gazette who signed on Wednesday. Note: Kickers and punters are often not rated by general recruiting services but are instead evaluated by independent kicking sites that were not referenced here.

 

Gio Albanese  ...  6-0  ...  280  ...  NG  ...  Cincinnati (St. Xavier)

FBS offers: Central Michigan, Dayton (Brown among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 1 | Twitter: @gio_albanese42

 

Kendin Alexander  ...  5-11  ...  170  ...  CB  ...  Seattle (Seattle Prep)

FBS offers: Army (Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @AlexanderKendin

 

Carson Bay  ...  5-10  ...  145  ...  P  ...  Tampa, Fla. (Robinson)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: May 20 | Twitter: @carsonbayy

 

Ty Black  ...  6-1  ...  195  ...  QB  ...  Shawnee, Kan. (Shawnee Mission Northwest)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: June 1 | Twitter: @Ty20Black

 

CJ Boyd  ...  6-1  ...  190  ...  S  ...  Milwaukee (University School)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: Dec. 11 | Twitter: @cj_boyd_29

 

Paul Breedlove  ...  6-4  ...  230  ...  DE  ...  Fort Worth (All Saints Episcopal)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Aug. 11 | Twitter: @paul_breedlove0

 

Cameron Breier  ...  6-2  ...  190  ...  OLB  ...  Pasco, Wash. (Chiawana)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: May 28 | Twitter: @cameron_breier

 

Antwan Brown Jr.  ...  6-2  ...  268  ...  DE  ...  Seattle (O’Dea)

FBS offers: Arizona, Army | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Oct. 1 | Twitter: @AdBrownJr

 

Jack Burnett  ...  6-3  ...  305  ...  OL  ...  San Francisco (St. Ignatius)  ... 

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 8 | Twitter: @jack_burnnnett

 

Are’an Burr  ...  6-1  ...  200  ...  LB  ...  Colorado Springs (Air Academy)  ... 

FBS offers: Central Michigan, Idaho, Nevada (Penn, Yale and Northern Colorado among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Nov. 17 | Twitter: @areanburr

 

Ryan Bussert  ...  5-11  ...  160  ...  K/P  ...  Edmond, Okla. (Edmond Memorial)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Oct. 14 | Twitter: @BussertRyan

 

Braxton Cannon  ...  6-1  ...  192  ...  ATH  ...  Louisville, Kent. (Dupont Manual)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @braxtoncannon9

 

Jaylen Collins  ...  6-0  ...  170  ...  CB  ...  Palm Coast, Fla. (Flagler Palm Coast)

FBS offers: Army (Brown among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: June 30 | Twitter: @JaylenCollins_1

 

Troy dela Vega  ...  6-5  ...  240  ...  TE  ...  Park City, Utah

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 26 | Twitter: @TroydelaVegaTD

 

Matthew Devine  ...  6-0  ...  220  ...  OLB  ...  Cincinnati (St. Xavier)

FBS offers: Dayton | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Oct. 17 | Twitter: @devinem27

 

Terrell Dillworth  ...  5-9  ...  170  ...  WR  ...  Canton, Ohio (McKinley)

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 5 | Twitter: @TDillworth30

 

Ryder Fitch  ...  5-11  ...  175  ...  CB  ...  Mission Viejo, Calif.

FBS offers: Syracuse (Columbia and Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 13 | Twitter: @Ryderfitch

 

Atiba Fitz Jr.  ...  5-8  ...  172  ...  RB  ...  Euclid, Ohio

FBS offer: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: June 16 | Twitter: @AtibaJr

 

Sam Floysand  ...  6-3  ...  270  ...  OL  ...  St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin Derham Hall)

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 17 | Twitter: @SFloysand

 

Braylon Fowler  ...  6-3  ...  190  ...  WR  ...  Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail)

FBS offers: Army, Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 7 | Twitter: @bray_w0rld

 

Jadon Furubotten  ...  6-4  ...  275  ...  OL  ...  Temecula, Calif. (Chaparral)

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: June 3 | Twitter: @JadonFurubotten

 

Dillon Gilbert  ...  6-4  ...  285  ...  OL  ...  Owasso, Okla.

FBS offers: New Mexico | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 7 | Twitter: @DillonGilbert8

 

Daniel Grobe  ...  6-6  ...  240  ...  DT  ...  Tomball, Texas (Memorial)

FBS offers: Wyoming | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 11 | Twitter: @danielgrobe2

 

Gavin Hardeman  ...  6-2  ...  155  ...  S  ...  West Bloomfield, Mich.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 21 | Twitter: @HardemanXI

 

Christien Hawks  ...  6-4  ...  262  ...  OL  ...  Norton, Kan.

FBS offers: Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kansas | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 25 | Twitter: @BigHawks2021

 

Isaiah Henderson  ...  6-2  ...  220  ...  DE  ...  Virginia Beach, Va. (Salem)

FBS offers: Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, East Carolina, Liberty, Navy, Northwestern, Pittsburgh Toledo, Virginia, Virginia Tech (Princeton was among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247 Sports)

Committed: Sept. 4 | Twitter: @vafootball14

 

Tylan Hines  ...  5-7  ...  170  ...  RB  ...  Plano, Texas

FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @25goliveee

 

Liam Hoffmeyer  ...  6-4  ...  240  ...  TE  ...  Yuma, Ariz. (Cibola)

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Dec. 8 | Twitter: @HoffmeyerLiam

 

J.J. Jelsing  ...  5-11  ...  180  ...  ATH  ...  Wenatchee, Wash.

FBS offers: N/A (Colorado School of Mines was among offers from lower classifications) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @JelsingJj

 

Zavian Johnson  ...  6-3  ...  195  ...  WR  ...  Frederick, Md.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247 Sports)

Committed: Oct. 23 | Twitter: @zaviansamir

 

Jay Kartub  ...  6-0  ...  190  ...  K  ...  Eugene, Ore. (Sheldon)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: June 19 | Twitter: @JKartub14

 

Jackson Kohal  ...  6-4  ...  280  ...  OL  ...  Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 22 | Twitter: @JacksonKohal

 

Jesse Likens  ...  5-9  ...  165  ...  WR  ...  Warren, Ohio (John F. Kennedy Catholic)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @jesse_likens

 

Enrique Lopez  ...  6-3  ...  240  ...  DE  ...  Saint Pauls, N.C.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: June 2 | Twitter: @ELopezRay_14

 

Marion Lotulelei  ...  6-0  ...  305  ...  DT  ...  Salt Lake City (Highland)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 11 | Twitter: @m_lo2lelei

 

Jamal Marshall  ...  5-11  ...  175  ...  S  ...  North Richland Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)

FBS offers: Army and Florida International | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 13| Twitter: @_jamalmarshall

 

Michael McAninch  ...  6-4  ...  265  ...  OL  ...  Parma, Mich. (Western)

FBS offers: Army (Columbia, Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Nov. 19 | Twitter: @bigmac5066

 

Cole Morganstern  ...  6-3  ...  285  ...  OT  ...  Elizabethton, Tenn.

FBS offers: N/A (Citadel and Dartmouth among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Nov. 21 | Twitter: @ColeMorganstern

 

Alex Moore  ...  6-3  ...  275  ...  OL  ...  Louisville, Ky. (Trinity)

FBS offers: Army, Navy (Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 4 | Twitter: @59AlexMoore

 

Zachary Myers  ...  6-4  ...  245  ...  DE  ...  Evanston, Ill. (Evanston Township)

FBS offers: Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Louisville (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: Aug. 2 | Twitter: @zachmyers82

 

Marbu “Franklin” Neal  ...  6-0  ...  195  ...  OLB  ...  Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)

FBS offers: Army, Buffalo and Troy (Citadel among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: May 31 | Twitter: @almighty_franko

 

Kendall Newsom  ...  5-9  ...  180  ...  S  ...  Fort Worth, Texas (Nolan Catholic)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 11 | Twitter: @NewsomKendall

 

Kyler Orr  ...  6-2  ...  220  ...  LB  ...  Chandler, Ariz.

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: Sept. 27 | Twitter: @Kylerorr42

 

Aidan Plate  ...  6-1  ...  195  ...  S  ...  Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)

FBS offers: Dayton, Virginia | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 1 | Twitter: @a_plate6

 

Dru Polidore  ...  6-1  ...  170  ...  CB  ...  Katy, Texas (Tompkins)

FBS offers: Army, Duke, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, New Mexico State (Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, ESPN)

Committed: May 18 | Twitter: @DruPxli7

 

Devin Ramirez  ...  5-11  ...  185  ...  S  ...  Las Vegas (Arbor View)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: July 28 | Twitter: @Devin_A_Ramirez

 

Jared Roznos  ...  6-1  ...  190  ...  ATH  ...  Seattle (Seattle Prep)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @Jared_Roznos

 

Jahlen Rutherford  ...  5-9  ...  185  ...  RB  ...  Warner Robins, Ga.

FBS offers: Akron, Charlotte | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 25 | Twitter: @jayybird_24

 

Josh Sauickie  ...  6-3  ...  300  ...  OL  ...  Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

FBS offers: Maryland | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 14 | Twitter: @JSauickie2021

 

Ethan Schlundt  ...  6-4  ...  275  ...  OL  ...  Tomball, Texas

FBS offers: Arkansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss (Dartmouth and Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: Aug. 1 | Twitter: @EthanSchlundt

 

Michael Schneider  ...  5-11  ...  175  ...  S  ...  Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue)

FBS offers: New Mexico State | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Oct. 21 | Twitter: @mschneiderii

 

Kedrek Smith  ...  5-10  ...  181  ...  S  ...  Kathleen, Ga. (Veterans)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 3 | Twitter: @SmithKedrek

 

Joseph Stellmach  ...  5-10  ...  190  ...  RB  ...  Marietta, Ga. (Pope)

FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 13 | Twitter: @JoeStellmach

 

Aidan Swartz  ...  6-4  ...  240  ...  DE  ...  Sylvania, Ohio (Northwest)

FBS offers: Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State (Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @aidanswartz88

 

Venzell Thompson  ...  6-1  ...  210  ...  FB  ...  Shreveport, La. (C.E. Byrd)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: July 1 | Twitter: @VenzellT

 

Harrison Unger  ...  6-3  ...  230  ...  DE  ...  Davison, Mich.   ... 

FBS offers: Army  | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 7 | Twitter: @harryunger10

 

T.J. Urban  ...  6-1  ...  191  ...  QB  ...  Omaha, Neb. (Millard South)

FBS offers: Wyoming | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @TJ_5Urban

 

Matt Watson  ...  6-3  ...  275  ...  DE  ...  Painesville, Ohio (Riverside)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 6 | Twitter: @Watson41M

