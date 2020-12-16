Are’an Burr isn’t named after the former Vice President who famously dueled with Alexander Hamilton — but the fame of Broadway's “Hamilton” has definitely turned the name into a conversation starter.
His name instead came from a unique twist on Orion, his mother’s favorite constellation. A middle school special education teacher in Widefield District 3, Tiffany Burr has an aversion to O’s and I’s and came up with the new name.
At least that's how Are'an tells his story.
And it was a special alignment of the stars that led Burr, a senior at Air Academy, to opt to stay behind the academy gates by signing with Air Force football.
“Not everybody can say they had the college that’s on their back doorstep come and give them an offer,” Burr said.
But this wasn’t always where his back doorstep was located.
Burr grew up in Florida, and his phone number has a Jacksonville area code. It was only when his grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer and decided that, if her days might be limited, she would prefer the mountains of Colorado that reminded her of Germany over the heat of Florida. So, Are’an, his brother and his mother met and decided they’d make the move prior to Are’an’s freshman year of high school.
They lived together in Colorado Springs for more than three years before his grandmother died a few months ago.
Burr, meanwhile, settled in as a Kadet.
As a standout linebacker, Burr could play football but not the recruiting game. Late in the process schools like Washington, Kansas State and Cal started calling, but no offers came from the major programs. Opportunities from NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision programs like Central Michigan, Idaho and Nevada eventually came, as did three Ivy League offers, but they didn’t bring enough clout to help him earn star ratings from national recruiting services.
With the thoughts of Power Five football gone, his decision came down to Montana State and Air Force.
Already having attended high school on the academy grounds, he was familiar with the program and he listened intently as assistants Jon Rudzinski and Brian Knorr explained the benefits over Zoom calls. The decision became an easy one.
“I really feel the passion they have, and I really feel like they will make me a better man as well as a better football player,” said Burr, who will attend the prep school and eventually play either inside linebacker or the hybrid “spur” outside linebacker/strong safety position. “Not only from the football standpoint, but just going to the academy will make me a better man. It will set me up for my future, undoubtedly.”
Air Force has found a series of strong in-state players in recent years, though at this point Burr is the lone in-state signee as the early signing period opened Wednesday.
The list of Colorado recruits in recent years for the Falcons includes slot receiver Ben Waters (Valor Christian), guard Nolan Laufenberg (Castle View), fullback Brad Roberts (Ralston Valley) and defensive lineman George Silvanic and quarterback Isaiah Sanders (Palmer Ridge).
They all came in as largely unheralded recruits, just like Burr. They blossomed into stars anyway.
That’s his plan.
“I have something to prove,” he said, “and I’m excited to go out there and prove everybody wrong.”