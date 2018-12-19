Air Force coach Troy Calhoun routinely reiterates that the number of stars awarded to a recruit is not the final verdict on his potential as a player. And the Falcons have found plenty of success with two-star recruits like Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer and many, many others. But the program has also found that the talent associated with three-star recruits can come in handy, too. This year, sophomores Kade Remsberg, Tre’ Bugg and Lakota Wills each made an impact after coming in as three-star recruits. Others in that class, including quarterback Donald Hammond III and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, were rated just a few percentage points short of that distinction. In short, those ratings may not mean everything, but they certainly mean something. This year’s class, through this point, includes more three-star commits than Air Force has ever had since it has been tracked by The Gazette. Here’s a look at those recruits (those denoted by a * have verbally committed but have not yet been confirmed to have signed).
***
Cade Carter - LB - 6-3 - 220 - Concord, Calif. (Clayton Valley)
Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, made 95 tackles as a senior (60 solo), with four interceptions and three sacks. … Committed to Air Force on Aug. 1. … Lists a 4.79 40-yard dash, 34-inch vertical and 305-pound clean.
Twitter: @cade_carter3
Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2AvYv9
***
Nicolas Child - OL - 6-5 - 260 - Provo, Utah (Timpview)
Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 30 recruit in Utah. … Earned invitation to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. … Lists a 5.07-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical, 325-pound bench press and 32 reps of 185 pounds on the bench press. … Twin brother, Lucas, is also a three-star offensive line recruit.
Twitter: @Nicolas_Child
***
Demetris Dorceus - DE - 6-3 - 245 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Slew of offers included Kansas, N.C. State and Wake Forest. … Listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Committed to Air Force on Dec. 14.
Twitter: @TrickOrMete
***
Desmond Dorceus - OLB - 6-3 - 245 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Like his twin brother, held a large number of offers that included Kansas, N.C. State and Wake Forest as well as several from the Ivy League. … Three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports and Rivals. … Registered 16 sacks as a senior among 61 tackles. Recovered six fumbles. … Committed to Air Force on Dec. 14.
Twitter: @ThatBoy_Des
Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2ASw7j
***
Xavier Guillory - WR/DB - 6-3 - 200 - Spokane, Wash. (Lewis & Clark)
Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Trains with Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue, Wash. … Lists a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and 35-inch vertical. … Held offers from Army, Idaho State and multiple FCS programs. … A multisport athlete, an entire highlight reel of his basketball dunks is posted to Hudl.
Twitter: @GuilloryXavier
Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2AHYWG
***
J.D. Kolb* - RB - 5-9 - 170 - Reno, Nev. (McQueen)
Held a Mountain West offer from hometown Nevada (according to Rivals), where his legal guardian, David White, is an assistant. … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 18 recruit in Nevada. … Ran for 1,649 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 9.53 yards per carry. Added 29 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns. … Ran for 1,921 yards and had 509 receiving yards as a junior. … Nephew of DeMarco Murray, his mother’s brother. … Ran a personal best 11.20-second 100-meter dash in regional track. Best 200 is 23.45. Committed to Air Force on May 15.
Twitter: @KINGKOLB3
***
Zachary Larrier* - QB/DB - 6-0 - 191 Elk Grove, Calif. (Monterey Trail)
Three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports and Rivals. … Held Power Five offers from California, Oregon State, Washington State and from Mountain West rivals Fresno State, Nevada and Wyoming as well as Army, BYU and multiple Ivy League programs. … Ran personal bests of 11.15 seconds in the 100-meter dash last year in track as well as 21.75 in the 200 and 47.12 in the 400. … Also plays basketball. … Lists a 4.01 GPA. … Threw for 1,426 yards with 18 touchdowns and one interception as a senior while running for 990 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also registered three interceptions on defense. … Committed to Air Force on Dec. 9.
Twitter: @Zambiino_
***
Jason Medeiros* - OL - 6-2 - 275 - Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic)
Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Lists a 3.96 GPA and 32 ACT. … League Offensive Line Player of the Year as a senior. … Committed to Air Force on Sept. 17. … Would likely set an Air Force record for longest middle name of Kaulanaopuuokalani. … Held an offer from Colorado School of Mines.
Twitter: @jasonkmedeiros
***
Nathan Peterson - OL/DL - 6-5 - 290 - Dixon, Calif.
Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Held a Mountain West offer from San Jose State and offers from Harvard and Yale in the Ivy League. … Lists a 5.49 40-yard dash, 325-pound bench press and 475-pound squat. … Selected to play in the 2109 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and in the 2019 International Bowl in Dallas for the U-18 U.S. National Team. … Committed to Air Force on Aug. 1.
Twitter: @Natefootball70
***
Joe Quillin - DL - 6-2 - 275 - Portland, Ore. (Jesuit)
Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 17 recruit in Oregon. … Held offers from Navy and Columbia. First-team all-league selection on offensive and defensive line. … Lists a 5.2-second 40-yard dash, 35 reps of 185 pounds in bench press and a squat of 520 pounds. … Committed to Air Force on Oct. 12.
Twitter: @Quillin_Joe
***
Clay Randall - LB - 6-2 - 185 - Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)
Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Held offers from Hawaii and Nevada in the Mountain West, as well as Idaho. … Part of a state championship football team. … Committed to Air Force both in football and baseball on July 16. … An outfielder and right-handed pitcher in baseball. … Has a 4.0 GPA. … High school coach told ArizonaCentral.com that he “is a great fit for the Air Force Academy. They are getting a tremendous athlete, tireless worker and an incredible young man.”
Twitter: @clayrandall34
Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/28BJSc
***
Malik Scurlock* - DT - 6-3 - 280 - Corona, Calif. (Centennial)
Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Competes in track and field, with personal bests of 42-foot-9 in shot put and 86-5 in discus. … Lists a 3.67 GPA and 1,100 SAT. … Committed to Air Force on his birthday, Dec. 13.
Twitter: @scurlockmalik
Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2AmnWe
***
Kaymen St. Junious* - DB - 5-10 - 170 - Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Held offers from Oregon State, Memphis, Army, Louisiana-Monroe, and several in the Ivy League. … Returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown as a senior. … Lists a 5.09 GPA and 1,110 SAT. … Committed to Air Force on Nov. 1
Twitter: @saintjunious