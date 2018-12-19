Air Force coach Troy Calhoun routinely reiterates that the number of stars awarded to a recruit is not the final verdict on his potential as a player. And the Falcons have found plenty of success with two-star recruits like Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer and many, many others. But the program has also found that the talent associated with three-star recruits can come in handy, too. This year, sophomores Kade Remsberg, Tre’ Bugg and Lakota Wills each made an impact after coming in as three-star recruits. Others in that class, including quarterback Donald Hammond III and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, were rated just a few percentage points short of that distinction. In short, those ratings may not mean everything, but they certainly mean something. This year’s class, through this point, includes more three-star commits than Air Force has ever had since it has been tracked by The Gazette. Here’s a look at those recruits (those denoted by a * have verbally committed but have not yet been confirmed to have signed).

Air Force signing day notes: Plenty of size, speed and some long hair that will have to come off

***

+12 
Carter Cade - Copy.jpg
Caption +

Cade Carter
Show MoreShow Less

Cade Carter - LB - 6-3 - 220 - Concord, Calif. (Clayton Valley)                      

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, made 95 tackles as a senior (60 solo), with four interceptions and three sacks. … Committed to Air Force on Aug. 1. … Lists a 4.79 40-yard dash, 34-inch vertical and 305-pound clean.

Twitter: @cade_carter3

Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2AvYv9

 ***

+12 
Child Nicolas.jpg

Nicolas Child - OL - 6-5 - 260 - Provo, Utah (Timpview)

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 30 recruit in Utah. … Earned invitation to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. … Lists a 5.07-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical, 325-pound bench press and 32 reps of 185 pounds on the bench press. … Twin brother, Lucas, is also a three-star offensive line recruit.

Twitter: @Nicolas_Child

Video: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4165805/5b81bf745eec9808b81b5cfd

 ***

+12 
Dorceus Demetris - Copy.jpg
Caption +

Demetris Dorceus
Show MoreShow Less

Demetris Dorceus - DE - 6-3 - 245 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Slew of offers included Kansas, N.C. State and Wake Forest. … Listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Committed to Air Force on Dec. 14.

Twitter: @TrickOrMete

Video: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/9389589/5bf44b2990f0350d90e4dfce

***

+12 
Dorceus Desmond.jpg

Desmond Dorceus - OLB - 6-3 - 245 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                        

Like his twin brother, held a large number of offers that included Kansas, N.C. State and Wake Forest as well as several from the Ivy League. … Three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports and Rivals. … Registered 16 sacks as a senior among 61 tackles. Recovered six fumbles. … Committed to Air Force on Dec. 14.

Twitter: @ThatBoy_Des

Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2ASw7j

***

+12 
Guillory Xavier.jpg
Caption +

Xavier Guillory
Show MoreShow Less

Xavier Guillory - WR/DB - 6-3 - 200 - Spokane, Wash. (Lewis & Clark)                    

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Trains with Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue, Wash. … Lists a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and 35-inch vertical. … Held offers from Army, Idaho State and multiple FCS programs. … A multisport athlete, an entire highlight reel of his basketball dunks is posted to Hudl.

Twitter: @GuilloryXavier

Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2AHYWG

 ***

+12 
Kolb JD - Copy.jpg
Caption +

JD Kolb
Show MoreShow Less

J.D. Kolb* - RB - 5-9 - 170 - Reno, Nev. (McQueen)                                    

Held a Mountain West offer from hometown Nevada (according to Rivals), where his legal guardian, David White, is an assistant. … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 18 recruit in Nevada. … Ran for 1,649 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 9.53 yards per carry. Added 29 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns. … Ran for 1,921 yards and had 509 receiving yards as a junior. … Nephew of DeMarco Murray, his mother’s brother. … Ran a personal best 11.20-second 100-meter dash in regional track. Best 200 is 23.45. Committed to Air Force on May 15.

Twitter: @KINGKOLB3 ‏

Video: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/10043342/5aaecdfcbed6d010b81c0b05

*** 

+12 
Larrier Zachary - Copy.jpg
Caption +

Zachary Larrier with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun
Show MoreShow Less

Zachary Larrier* - QB/DB - 6-0 - 191     Elk Grove, Calif. (Monterey Trail)                  

Three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports and Rivals. … Held Power Five offers from California, Oregon State, Washington State and from Mountain West rivals Fresno State, Nevada and Wyoming as well as Army, BYU and multiple Ivy League programs. … Ran personal bests of 11.15 seconds in the 100-meter dash last year in track as well as 21.75 in the 200 and 47.12 in the 400. … Also plays basketball. … Lists a 4.01 GPA. … Threw for 1,426 yards with 18 touchdowns and one interception as a senior while running for 990 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also registered three interceptions on defense. … Committed to Air Force on Dec. 9.

Twitter: @Zambiino_

Video: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6153975/5b8ed9324205c708783aeebe

*** 

+12 
Medeiros Jason.jpg

Jason Medeiros* - OL - 6-2 - 275 - Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic)        

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Lists a 3.96 GPA and 32 ACT. … League Offensive Line Player of the Year as a senior. … Committed to Air Force on Sept. 17. … Would likely set an Air Force record for longest middle name of Kaulanaopuuokalani. … Held an offer from Colorado School of Mines.

Twitter: @jasonkmedeiros

Video: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6758442/5ba856fcd45fcd0b006a97dc

***

+12 
Peterson Nathan - Copy.jpg
Caption +

Nathan Peterson
Show MoreShow Less

Nathan Peterson - OL/DL - 6-5 - 290 - Dixon, Calif.               

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Held a Mountain West offer from San Jose State and offers from Harvard and Yale in the Ivy League. … Lists a 5.49 40-yard dash, 325-pound bench press and 475-pound squat. … Selected to play in the 2109 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and in the 2019 International Bowl in Dallas for the U-18 U.S. National Team. … Committed to Air Force on Aug. 1.

Twitter: @Natefootball70

Video: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4227965/5bda46d24decba13e427c701

*** 

+12 
Quillin Joe - Copy.jpg
Caption +

Joe Quillin (center) with Air Force offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen (right)
Show MoreShow Less

Joe Quillin - DL - 6-2 - 275 - Portland, Ore. (Jesuit)

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 17 recruit in Oregon. … Held offers from Navy and Columbia. First-team all-league selection on offensive and defensive line. … Lists a 5.2-second 40-yard dash, 35 reps of 185 pounds in bench press and a squat of 520 pounds. … Committed to Air Force on Oct. 12.                                                        

Twitter: @Quillin_Joe

Video: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6772601/5b95b45a9a9b8b0a0c2f78bd

*** 

+12 
Randall Clay - Copy.jpg
Caption +

Clay Randall with Air Force assistant Matt Weikert
Show MoreShow Less

Clay Randall - LB - 6-2 - 185 - Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)                              

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Held offers from Hawaii and Nevada in the Mountain West, as well as Idaho. … Part of a state championship football team. … Committed to Air Force both in football and baseball on July 16. … An outfielder and right-handed pitcher in baseball. … Has a 4.0 GPA. … High school coach told ArizonaCentral.com that he “is a great fit for the Air Force Academy. They are getting a tremendous athlete, tireless worker and an incredible young man.”

Twitter: @clayrandall34

Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/28BJSc

*** 

+12 
Scurlock Malik - Copy.jpg

Malik Scurlock* - DT - 6-3 - 280 - Corona, Calif. (Centennial)

Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. … Competes in track and field, with personal bests of 42-foot-9 in shot put and 86-5 in discus. … Lists a 3.67 GPA and 1,100 SAT. … Committed to Air Force on his birthday, Dec. 13.

Twitter: @scurlockmalik

Video: http://www.hudl.com/v/2AmnWe

*** 

+12 
St. Junious Kaymen - Copy.jpg

Kaymen St. Junious* - DB - 5-10 - 170 - Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)                   

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Held offers from Oregon State, Memphis, Army, Louisiana-Monroe, and several in the Ivy League. … Returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown as a senior. … Lists a 5.09 GPA and 1,110 SAT. … Committed to Air Force on Nov. 1

Twitter: @saintjunious

Video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1062168638390759426

Tags

Load comments