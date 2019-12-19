Caleb Rillos signed with Air Force on Wednesday, knowing one goal will never be attainable.
He’ll never be able to equal his mother’s achievement at the academy.
“I was the Female Athlete of the Year,” joked Brooke (Effland) Rillos, a former volleyball standout with the Falcons. “He can’t get it. He can beat his dad, but he can’t beat me.”
Rillos’ father, Matt, was a running back for Fisher DeBerry’s Falcons and is a member of the Jeffco Athletics Hall of Fame.
As the son of the 2000 academy graduates and as a Colorado resident in Arvada, Caleb grew up cheering for Air Force. Photos show him in a Falcons jersey as a young child. He estimates he attended more than a dozen games at Falcon Stadium.
All of this made signing with the program on Wednesday all the more special.
“I’ve been a fan since Day 1,” Rillos said. “I always had that jersey on, just wanted to follow in my parents’ footsteps. So I just had a calling to the academy.”
Rillos caught 57 passes for 766 yards and 12 touchdowns for Ralston Valley (12-1) this past season. He also averages 17.2 points in basketball and carries a 4.5 GPA.
“He’s a super go-getter as you can tell with the GPA,” Rillos’ mother said. “We always said that he was designed for it even more than my husband and I, and so the fact we were successful, we knew he could be.”
Air Force coaches have told Rillos he might play receiver or tight end, as they see him filling out his 6-foot-5 frame. He said he could see himself making big plays in their position over the next few years but is simply happy to be attending what he called his “dream” school.
“I’ve wanted to go there since I was a kid,” he said. “Coming to the realization that it was possible was a great feeling.”