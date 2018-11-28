The Air Force men’s basketball program took a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday night.
This kind of performance was in there, after all.
The Falcons — stuck in a rut so frustrating that coach Dave Pilipovich offered a thorough apology for the performance in a blowout loss to Colorado on Saturday — hit 17 3s and pounded Missouri State 88-69 in a Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge game at Clune Arena.
In that loss to the Buffaloes, the Falcons had just three assists. In this one they had 23. The ball was moving, there were far more defensive stops and five players cracked double figures in scoring.
“It was fun,” said freshman guard A.J. Walker, who scored all 20 of his points in the first 13:05 as he established a blistering pace. “Shots started falling and we started getting stops, everybody just started settling in and we went after it.”
Walker, who played a team-high 35 minutes, was the breakout star of this game and set a program record for a freshman with six 3-pointers. He had already cracked the starting lineup and showed a knack for being a take-control point guard with strong quickness and a smooth shot.
But what stood out in this one, as the freshman made his first seven shots (including six 3s) was how good everybody else was because his scoring barrage helped put a pin to the bubbled-up frustration.
Coach Dave Pilipovich had talked about how his team, loaded with juniors who had done enough in their career to attract some big expectations for this year, had tried to do too much to play up to those hopes. And the more they pressed, the worse they became.
That wasn’t an issue Wednesday, as the Falcons passed the ball around a zone defense until an open shot appeared and Walker, and then others, kept knocking them down.
Air Force (3-4) shot ahead by 21 points in the first half before Missouri State closed the gap briefly to eight points.
But then the Falcons poured it on again, pushing it back to 21 before finishing the 19-point victory.
The Bears (3-4) were led by Tulia Da Silva, a transfer from South Florida who became eligible just this past weekend.
He scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting in his second game with Missouri State.
Air Force sophomores Ameka Akaya, Chris Joyce and Keaton Van Soelen joined Walker in the starting lineup, giving the team a new look. Akaya scored 14 (shooting 5 of 6), Joyce had 12 to go with four assists and Van Soelen had a team-high eight rebounds.
With that group — typically used as role players — shouldering much of the load, the juniors who had expected to carry the team were even more effective in smaller doses. Caleb Morris, Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan went a combined 11 of 14 from the field for 32 points.
“I thought we played hard tonight and I thought we represented that Air Force name on the front of our chest,” said Pilipovich, “and I’m proud of our team for doing that.”
Note: Pilipovich and his wife, Kelly, donated $1 for every ticket sold to the game in support of the American Cancer Society’s patient transportation program, which provides rides to and from treatment centers to cancer patients in need. Attendance was announced at 1,629.