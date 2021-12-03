Last month’s Air Force vs. Army football game whetted the competitive appetite for the Falcons’ basketball team.
“We’ve been antsy to get our chip at them,” junior center Nikc Jackson said.
That chance comes at 2 p.m. on Saturday when Army visits Clune Arena, and thanks to the play of Air Force over the first seven games of the season the significance of this game has grown.
The Falcons (6-1) are off to their best start in nine years and have won six in a row for the first time since 2007.
Army (4-3) is a big game any time it is on Air Force’s schedule, but combine the service academy rivalry with the Falcons’ hot start and a young Air Force roster that hasn’t received a full introduction to a rowdy Clune Arena, and this game suddenly peaks in stature.
“It’s a big game,” coach Joe Scott said. “It’s an opportunity for us to sort of embrace having a big game because of how we’re doing. That’s another part of the process for a team to be able to do that. So it’s a great opportunity for us.”
The Falcons have won games in a variety of ways during the streak. They topped Tulsa in a tough road environment, erased deficits multiple times, twice scored on their last possession and sealed it with a defensive stop and they saw a 20-point lead nearly slip away.
They haven’t seen Clune Arena anything near its full potential. The opener was on a Wednesday night against Texas Southern and 1,331 came out to watch. The next two games were over Thanksgiving break – including a 2 p.m. tip on a Wednesday afternoon against Denver – and averaged around 1,150.
As of Friday afternoon there were 1,600 tickets out for the Army game, and that number is likely to grow with walk-up sales and cadet attendance.
“Whoever comes out, they come out,” senior guard A.J. Walker said. “We’re not worried about who comes. We’re there to play basketball, if people come and support, that’s a lot more love for us and we appreciate that. But we understand we’re just there to play basketball and win.”
Walker has played in front of big home crowds before, but most of his teammates haven’t. Joe Octave, the team’s second leading scorer, was a freshman last year when COVID-19 all but wiped out home crowds. Half of the team’s eight-man rotation are currently freshmen and have sampled only those three games on their own floor.
“It’s definitely a game we’re looking forward to,” said freshman point guard Ethan Taylor, who leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals. “It’s my first Army game, so I’m personally excited for it. We definitely want to come out and get that win; for Air Force, for ourselves and keep that streak going, especially at home.”
Air Force leads the series with Army 7-5, but the Black Knights have won five of the past six meetings. Air Force won the last time they met, taking a 69-57 contest for its first win at Army’s Cristl Arena.
The Black Knights play at a tempo faster than Air Force, averaging 69.9 points a game and giving up 67. The Falcons are scoring 63.3 and giving up 57.9.
Army is led by sophomore guard Jalen Rucker, who is averaging 16.6 points – including 19 in an 82-56 loss at then-No. 9 Duke on Nov. 12.
“We know it’s going to be a hard-fought game,” Scott said. “We know it’s going to be competitive like you can’t believe.”