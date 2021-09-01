Linebacker Demonte Meeks remembers two moments that allowed his path at the Air Force Academy to take shape in his mind.
And, no, this part of the story has nothing to do with football.
The first took place at the Air Force prep school while Meeks was taking a course on math applications and found a zone while working out problems on truss analysis, tension and compression loads.
“I was sitting there listening to my music, doing my thing, and I was thinking, ‘You know, I could do this for a long time. Let me find that when I get to the academy,’” Meeks said.
Then, he got to the academy and took a foundations class. The professor showed what at first glance was a box of soil. Then they began to figuratively and literally dig deeper to learn exactly what it contained and how it worked together.
“My mind was blown,” Meeks said. “I was like, this is cool.”
Meeks is now a civil engineering major set to graduate in December. He plans to buy a Subaru Outback, drive to Alaska and begin his first assignment on active duty as a maintenance officer, applying his knowledge of soil and engineering to keep runways and bases workable on remote islands.
And Meeks won’t be alone. His longtime girlfriend, former Falcons shot put, discus. and hammer and weight thrower Donna Borer has already reported as an acquisitions officer in Alaska following her May graduation. They had applied to be stationed together.
It’s the perfect plan for Meeks, who took a turnback during the fall semester in 2020 and used it to intern with Matrix Design Group in Ohio. The internship allowed him to analyze things like water flow out of subdivisions and even involved him in the renovations of Doolittle Hall at the academy.
It all works together in such a perfect, straight line, setting up his career.
And that’s what makes the decision awaiting Meeks so complicated. This is where football comes into the equation.
Ever-shifting policies
Cadets at the major service academies pay no tuition for an education generally valued at more than $400,000. What they owe in return is a five-year service commitment.
How elite athletes have navigated that commitment time has changed through recent years.
For athletes in Olympic Sports, the World Class Athlete Program is an option, allowing them to train in their sport year-round as a way of fulfilling their commitment.
For football players, it hasn’t been so simple. For years, the modus operandi was for service academy football players to serve two years on active duty before entering the league on a full-time basis. The remainder of their time was served on reserve status.
Bryce Fisher and Ben Garland both took this route, serving two years on active duty before launching NFL careers that saw them each play in Super Bowls.
In May 2016, the Secretary of the Navy publicly gave permission to quarterback Keenan Reynolds to launch an NFL career after graduation. The move led to a policy shift to allow professional opportunities without clear guidelines as to the commitment requirements.
It was under this policy that Garrett Griffin graduated from Air Force and began a run of seasons largely spent as a tight end on the New Orleans Saints practice squad while serving as a recruitment officer during the offseason. Griffin on Tuesday learned that he had made the Saints' season-opening 53-man roster, a first for him since initially signing as an undrafted free agent June 6, 2016.
The policy shifted again, abruptly, on the eve of the NFL draft in 2017. Air Force’s senior class at the time included wide receiver Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer, Ryan Watson and Jacob Onyechi, who were all considered potential draft prospects. The rule changed to require immediate service time. Each spent time in NFL minicamps, but careers never materialized.
Another policy change enacted in 2019 allowed for athletes to delay their service time until after exploring a professional career. But there are some important caveats to this.
Cadets learn their career fields prior to graduation and are immediately commissioned as officers with that job title. Athletes who receive approval to turn pro also agree to delay commissioning until they are ready to begin serving time on active duty. This delay could last for month or years, but it is done with the understanding that when they commission as officers they are no longer guaranteed their chosen career field. Instead, they can be assigned to whatever role the military needs at that point.
Also, if they can’t pass the physical required to re-enter the military, they can be assigned to fill out their commitment in other capacities or be on the hook for the cost of their education.
“I’m going to heavily consider it,” Meeks said. “But it’s very, very risky.”
No shortage of NFL talent
Air Force has perhaps never had a class with as much NFL potential as it features now, and that’s no small statement given the Robinette-led class of 2017 and the group that finished in May.
The (first) class of 2021 sent three players to NFL camps — defensive lineman George Silvanic (Rams) and offensive linemen Parker Ferguson (Jets) and Nolan Laufenberg (Broncos).
Silvanic and Laufenberg were cut in the preseason. Ferguson is on the injured reserve list, where he joins 2020 Air Force graduate Zane Lewis.
The second class of 2021 — those who took turnbacks last year, separating from the academy for a semester for reasons related to COVID-19 — will graduate in December. Meeks at linebacker, Jordan Jackson at defensive end, Tre Bugg III at cornerback, Lakota Wills at outside linebacker and James Jones IV as a defensive back have expressed interest in applying to delay their service to turn pro.
“That would be the goal,” said Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound native of Florida who has twice received postseason honors from the Mountain West.
All have NFL size. All played on a defense that helped Air Force go 11-2 in 2019 and earn a No. 21 ranking from The Associated Press to close the season.
“It’s definitely a realistic possibility,” said Bugg, who started at cornerback opposite Lewis for two years before Lewis spent last season on the Jets’ practice squad and was making a run at this year’s active roster before a knee injury.
Their path will be more complicated than those of a typical May graduate who is pursuing the NFL. On the normal schedule, the grads can wait for the draft and the run on undrafted free agents to take place before deciding whether or not to delay commissioning. They generally can even use leave time prior to reporting to go through minicamps and begin training camp. By that point, they have a firm grasp on their prospects in the pro game.
December grads won't have that information at their disposal. So the risk is that much greater.
It comes down to a leap of faith. It also underscores the pressure facing these players as they enter a season that begins Saturday. A standout campaign might make this decision easier. Anything less only furthers the complications.
High-stakes environment
Meeks and Jackson — both civil engineer majors — were the cadet leaders of the Field Engineer Readiness Laboratory this past summer.
The program comes with the motto, “Build first, design later.” Under the two football players, 70 cadets essentially built bridges and worked with steel and concrete.
Then, “we tell them to break stuff,” Meeks said.
The point of the summer class is to find out what doesn’t work in building and design. Sometimes an idea might seem perfect, but when it comes together you learn why it doesn't work. Then, when these cadets reach the higher-level design courses, they come with a practical understanding based on experience rather than a hypothetical academic exercise.
Essentially, the class allows for experimentation (and use of heavy equipment) in a consequence-free environment.
In other words, it’s the exact opposite of the dilemma that’s facing Meeks, Jackson and several others from Air Force’s senior class. In a few months, they’ll face a decision that can alter the direction of their lives.
They can enter into their chosen fields in the Air Force and begin the military service they signed up for when entering the academy. Or they can wager on their football future with plans on serving later, knowing that doing so could introduce any number of unknowns into the equation and potentially leave them on a career path other than the one they’ve been studying for four years. Or worse, they could find themselves injured, unable to serve and without the safety net.
“It’s been one track for the past five years,” said Meeks, who has followed the path toward engineering he first discovered at the prep school. “It’s kind of hard to take your eye off of the target.”