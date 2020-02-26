Before the best 68 seconds of Sid Tomes’ basketball life, he made a pledge to his coach.
“The message was,” the Air Force senior said, “I’m not going out like this. Period.”
Instead, he went out with an exclamation point. Three of them.
Tomes hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining to bring the Falcons within a point of New Mexico. His next 3 put them in front. He then made the key defensive play to throw off Jaquan Lyle’s attempt at a game-winner.
And just like that, Air Force had a 60-58 victory to close the home schedule as the seniors sent themselves out on a high.
The five outgoing players combined for 57 of the team’s 60 points for the Falcons (11-18, 5-12 Mountain West).
Tomes had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Swan added 14 points and 11 boards. Lavelle Scottie had 16 and nine. Caleb Morris had 10 points. LeSean Brown set a season-high with six points.
The team honored its seniors before a loss to Wyoming on Saturday, but this was their real home finale, and they capitalized.
“Losing to Wyoming, that one really hurt on senior night,” Brown said. “So it was nice to come back and kind of redeem ourselves.”
This was far from a flawless display of basketball. The Falcons, who had lost 8 of 9, had 17 turnovers and shot 38.3%. The Lobos, who have now lost 8 of 9 in a year plagued by suspensions, shot just 35.7% and turned it over 13 times.
But Air Force didn’t seek perfection. It just wanted to send a memorable class out with something they’d want to remember. And it accomplished that, overcoming a six-point deficit over the final 2:09 to finish it.
Tomes said he received a message conveying that exact message earlier in the day.
“It said, ‘People remember the last thing you do,’” he said. “‘How do you want to go out?’
“That’s why I play college basketball, man. That was fun.”
The Clune Arena loudspeakers played “Celebration” afterward and that’s what the team did in the locker room.
“How about the seniors today? Some redemption for them,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “Say what you want, but those guys came through today and won a game on their last time on this floor. How about that?”
And as for Tomes?
“I tell you what, I think Sid is just a warrior,” Pilipovich said. “I think he’s just a really, really great young man who was raised the right way and I think he’s going to do some really good things. He won this game for us.”
Next comes the regular-season finale at Colorado State on Saturday. Then it’s the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, where the Falcons could see this same Lobos (17-13, 6-11) team again in the opening round.
“We’ve been talking about it all season, we want to get hot at the right time going into the conference tournament,” Brown said. “Hopefully this is that spark that we need. We’ve been looking for it for a while now.”
Added Scottie, who tied Jacob Burtschi for the all-time lead in games played for Air Force (125) and has 1,499 career points: “Something about this time of year, magic starts flowing in the air. You have upsets and all that. It was beautiful to watch that, especially from Sid. He really worked. He deserved it.
“Hopefully this is the coal that gets the train going.”