Kyle Johnson may have earned a chance at an extra year of football. Just not at Air Force.
The Falcons linebacker intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal and play elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
Johnson’s intent to transfer was first reported by 247Sports and confirmed by The Gazette through an Air Force spokesman, who noted his situation (likely unprecedented) is still contingent upon Johnson being selected for an Air Force-sponsored graduate school spot.
If he earns a graduate school position, Johnson would have 15 months to earn an accelerated, advanced degree at any school offering studies in his field, if funding is covered. He would seem likely to qualify, as he entered his senior year as with a No. 1 ranking among management majors in his class with a 3.94 GPA.
The key will be matching a graduate program with a football program. But, again, he likely placed himself in position for that to work itself out.