Camby Goff’s season ended with an Achilles tendon injury in the third quarter on Saturday, a source told The Gazette.

The senior defensive back went down in the third quarter of Air Force’s 42-7 season-opening victory over Robert Morris. The score was 35-0 at the time of the injury.

Goff was helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room.

Coach Troy Calhoun, who rarely discusses injuries, said, “We’ll just see as we go forward,” when asked for an update on Goff.

Goff was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection in 2022. He made three tackles on Saturday, giving him 100 for his career. His three interceptions led the team in 2022, as did his nine pass breakups.

Air Force took Goff as a representative to Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas in July.

Goff broke into the lineup as a sophomore in 2021, making eight starts.

He was replaced following the injury by junior CJ Boyd.