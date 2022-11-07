Ethan Taylor lobbed a pass behind his back to Lucas Moerman at the top of the darker-shaded floor of Bowling Green and gave Air Force a glimpse of its possible future.
The sophomore center nailed his first 3-pointer of the game from the court's deepest portion in the Falcons' 62-58 loss to Bowling Green on the road in Monday's opener.
It served as insight into what the Falcons see in Moerman's future. Coach Joe Scott and company want their big man to do it all — shooting from outside and running the floor chief among their visions.
What's more, the team saw a future with Taylor facilitating, and how much a healthy Jake Heidbreder can do for the team's scoring. It isn't a finished puzzle yet, but the Falcons saw how the pieces could fit.
Heidbreder tied senior Camden Vander Zwaag with a team-high 14 points. The latter tied his career-high mark.
The only thing holding Air Force back was itself.
Shot clock and five-second violations played a large part in the Falcons' 14 turnovers.
As the ball swung around in Scott's Princeton scheme, multiple possessions saw the offense sputter, settling for either a violation or a heavily contested shot, instead of the open looks the game plan centers around. Even with two minutes left and a single-digit deficit, Taylor and Heidbreder exchanged passes before the former was forced to hoist a contested 3-pointer.
Inserting freshman Marcell McCreary into the lineup, and reintegrating Heidbreder after an injury-plagued pre-season slate are partly to blame — the coming-together process being very much a work in progress.
The lineup is looking to duplicate the successes that led to an opening 13-2 run, rather than the 22-5 run by Bowling Green to set the Falcons behind for good.
Next up for Air Force is its home opener against Delaware at 3 p.m. Friday.