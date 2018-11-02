Air Force’s last meeting with Army was memorably brutal.
And the Falcons haven’t forgotten.
“It was embarrassing last year for sure,” senior safety Ross Connors said. “They absolutely dominated us. They were way more ready to play. They pushed us around.
“And they’re even better this year.”
Last year’s 21-0 loss marked Air Force’s first shutout since 1992. Its first at home since 1980. It didn’t force a punt and lost to the Black Knights for just the third time since 1996.
“It was extremely frustrating,” defensive tackle Micah Capra said. “But that’s last year.”
Army (6-2) has not slowed its pace since last year. The Black Knights have won 16 of their past 21 games, and three of those losses were vs. Power 5 teams (including Ohio State and Oklahoma). First-year starter Kelvin Hopkins Jr. leads the team in rushing (596 yards) and his 731 passing yards have nearly doubled the team’s output from a year ago.
The Black Knights lead the nation in time of possession, rank second in rushing yards and have as many Mountain West victories (five) as Air Force since the beginning of last year.
But Air Force (3-5) has changed, too. The rushing defense that was near the bottom of the nation last year is suddenly in the top 20. Granted, that’s before facing Army and New Mexico, but it was dominant in a 35-7 victory over Navy.
The Falcons will learn if their changes were truly effective Saturday. A win would clinch the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy and send the senior class to the White House. It would put the Falcons within two wins of bowl eligibility with three games remaining.
Most of all, it would help wipe out memories the Falcons desperately want expunged.
Coach Troy Calhoun just hopes all that energy is focused correctly.
"You’ve got to channel," he said. "Everything’s got to go towards operating at a high level fundamentally."
Added linebacker Brody Bagnall, “This is a championship game for us. We’re approaching it like it’s a championship game."