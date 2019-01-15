Last week saw Air Force basketball recover from perhaps its worst game of the year to play perhaps its best.
It’s the second time this team has followed a stinker with a complete effort.
First it was a 37-point loss to Colorado followed by a commanding victory over Missouri State in November. Then it was the Jan. 8 meltdown at Colorado State, which was followed by a victory over San Diego State in which the Falcons allowed just 14 points in the first half.
“I think today’s younger people — 18 to 22 — they forget things in 5 minutes,” said coach Dave Pilipovich, offering his theory for the bounce-back ability. “It’s the next Snapchat or Facebook or text or tweet, whatever it may be. Something’s always going on.”
Air Force’s issue is that ability to forget its most recent performance has maybe also impacted its ability to build from a strong game.
It’s been since Feb. 10, 2018, since the Falcons followed a victory with another win.
It has that chance again Wednesday, as UNLV (9-6, 3-0) visit Clune Arena for a 9 p.m. game broadcast on ESPNU.
“I don’t think it’s been one thing, just inconsistent play,” Pilipovich said.
Player to stop
Joel Ntambwe.
The 6-foot-9 freshman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached double figures in eight straight games and is averaging 20 ppg in three conference games. As a 39.2-percent 3-point shooter, he could be a matchup nightmare for Air Force.
Past trends to remember
UNLV is just 1-3 in its past four meetings at Air Force. During that same span the Rebels are 6-0 in meetings at Las Vegas (includes two Mountain West Tournament games). Maybe it’s the altitude or the tight confines of Clune Arena that provide a stark contrast to the vast Thomas & Mack Center, but whatever the reason UNLV has struggled at Air Force.
What Air Force needs
Perimeter scoring. The Falcons has pretty well bank on points from forwards Lavelle Scottie (13.4 ppg) and Ryan Swan (12.3 ppg), but the contributions on the perimeter have been an important variable. Since returning from a November trip to the Bahamas, Air Force is 4-1 when the combination of Chris Joyce, Caleb Morris, Sid Tomes and A.J. Walker have combined for 23 or more points. When they’ve scored 22 or fewer, the team is 0-6.
What UNLV needs
The Rebels simply need to continue what they’re doing. The 3-0 start is the program’s best in Mountain West history and the best in any conference since going 4-0 in coach Jerry Tarkanian’s final season in 1991-92. Keys have been limiting turnovers (9.3 per game in conference play; 15.7 before) and hitting free throws (82 percent in conference play, 69 percent before).
Injury news
UNLV sophomore forward Mbacke Diong sprained an ankle Tuesday and will be a game-day decision, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Diong averages 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.