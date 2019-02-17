Chris Joyce opened the scoring for Air Force on Saturday with a strong cut and a layup.
The sophomore also drained a 3-pointer late in the first half that cut Utah State’s lead to three points.
But that was it. The Falcons never again climbed to within three points of the Aggies, and Joyce didn’t score again.
Those items are related.
Air Force has developed its version of a “Big Three” in junior forwards Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan and freshman point guard A.J. Walker. Each is averaging double figures in conference play and they might form one of the best trios this program has ever seen.
But that hasn’t been enough for a team that has now dropped four of five.
“We’ve got to find that fourth guy,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “I’m not going to name names, but there’s three guys that I thought would be there and they haven’t. They’ve been up and down and haven’t been.”
Junior guard Sid Tomes scored 60 points in the season’s first five games but just 53 points in the 20 that have followed. He is just 2 of 31 from 3-point range in conference play, a puzzling slump for a player who shot 37.5 percent from long range in the Mountain West last season.
Sophomore forward Keaton Van Soelen broke out with 16 points at Utah State in January, but has averaged just 3.8 points in 10 games since then.
Junior guard Caleb Morris had the look of a prolific scorer, bringing that reputation from his time at the prep school and putting up double figures in the first five games of his career in which he played at least 20 minutes. But he’s reached that mark just twice since then and has hit more than two shots only two times in his past 14 games.
Senior Pervis Louder has seen his on-court role diminish in recent weeks, while Ameka Akaya and LeSean Brown have been slowed with injuries.
Then there’s Joyce.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore keeps showing glimpses of his promise with his ability to create his own shot. He’s reached double figures in scoring six times while adding nine on three additional occasions. He ranks fourth on the team in scoring and assists and fifth in rebounding. His game-winning 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer at San Jose State provided the most thrilling moment of the season.
Consistency, however, has been lacking. In three games in conference play in which Joyce has scored in double figures, he’s shooting 58 percent. In the other 10 Mountain West games, he’s shooting just 27 percent.
The coaching staff clearly wants Joyce to be that guy. He drew his fifth career start on Saturday and matched a career-high with 33 minutes.
“It’s definitely good getting the experience out there,” said Joyce, who played just 46 minutes last year as a freshman. “I feel a lot more comfortable than I did even going into conference season.”
There’s room for role players on a team with three standouts like the Falcons have, and it’s probably no coincidence that this latest five-game swoon has coincided with Akaya’s knee injury. The 6-foot-6 sophomore was shooting 62 percent from the field and averaging 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game off the bench, helping Air Force more than hold its own while Scottie and/or Swan took a breather.
Akaya’s return – he played 2 minutes on Saturday, his first action since Jan. 30 – should help, and it’s worth noting that Van Soelen and Tomes in particular bring value in their roles as defenders, rebounders, distributors and caretakers of the ball. But as Pilipovich has noted, the scoreboard only counts points. In their 10 victories, Air Force’s No. 4 scorer has averaged 9.6 points. In its 15 losses, the fourth scorer has averaged 7.7 points.
The start of Saturday’s game was perfectly indicative of how Air Force needs things to go. Joyce opened with the layup. Swan followed his own miss with a bucket and then hit a 3. Scottie hit a 3. Walker drove and had a good look at a layup. Utah State had to defend everyone and couldn’t. The Falcons led 10-3 after three minutes.
But by the end, Scottie, Swan and Walker had all but 16 of Air Force’s points. Nobody else had more than six. Utah State, on the other hand, had four players in double figures and won by 14.
“You need another person to balance it out,” said Scottie, who has scored 25 or more points in three straight games. “It’s big. We’re going to get there eventually.”
Maybe it will be Joyce. Maybe it will be someone else. Or maybe nobody will answer the call and that void will prove to be the team’s undoing.
“I feel like (I can be the one),” Joyce said. “Going into the conference tournament, I feel like if all the guys keep playing consistently I could play at a different level. I think we could be really good.”