Patience was key for Air Force in Saturday’s game against Alaska Anchorage.
The Falcons dominated UAA in shots and possession early. But the Seawolves led midway through the second period.
Air Force never panicked. The Falcons scored three goals in a row after Anchorage's early goal to win 3-1.
“We just kept on doing the right thing the whole game, and it kind of wore them down,” sophomore forward Clayton Cosentino said. “We just knew that the shots were coming from our systems and we didn’t want to deviate from that.
The Falcons had total control early on. They outshot the Seawolves 24-9 in the first two periods and dominated puck possession in the attacking zone.
But the scoreboard didn’t show that. UAA’s Matt Allen scored less than eight minutes into the game, putting the Falcons in an early hole.
Despite their deficit, coach Frank Serratore said the team played “pretty well” in the early going.
He preached sticking to their plan at the first intermission — and it paid off.
“That was not a fun period for them,” Serratore said. “I told the guys, ‘If we continue to play like that for the next two periods, I don’t think they’ll have the legs to run with us at 7,000 feet.’”
Air Force finally found the back of the net in the second period when Holt Oliphant scored. The Falcons took their first lead with 13 minutes left in the game when Cosentino netted a backhander.
And they let the Seawolves back into it.
UAA pulled its goalie with a minute left for an extra skater. But the Falcons neutralized that advantage and Mason McCormick scored an empty-net goal to ice the game.
“I just liked the way we played from start to finish,” Serratore said. “We stuck with the game. I thought we managed the situation well.”
In addition to their efficient offensive performance, the Falcons excelled defensively.
Alaska Anchorage recorded just 14 shots on goal to Air Force’s 32. The Seawolves struggled to maintain puck possession, thanks largely to the connection between the Falcons’ defensive pairs.
What made the defensive effort more impressive is that the Falcons did it shorthanded. They were without three of their top defensemen, Sam Brennan, Luke Rowe and Luke Robinson.
“Our defense pairs were connected,” Serratore said. “Our exits were so much better, and as a result, we played so much better in our offensive zone.”
Air Force’s win Saturday followed a 5-3 victory over UAA on Friday. Though Air Force won that game, Serratore said it wasn’t a great performance and his team likely won due to the performance of sophomore goalie Guy Blessing.
The Falcons played well offensively, defensively and in goal on Saturday.
“I couldn’t be happier right now,” Serratore said.
The sweep is Air Force’s first of the season. Before the series, Serratore stressed the importance of putting the team in a position to win on back-to-back days.
The Falcons did that against UAA.
“It’s great that we found a way to win both games,” the coach said. “We played as complete a game as I think we were capable of playing tonight. You can’t ask for that much more.”
Next for Air Force is its second conference series, a two-game home stand against Bentley. Bentley is 2-7 overall, most recently losing two games to Niagara.
Before facing an Atlantic Hockey Association opponent, it’s relieving for the Falcons to have the assurance that they can win back-to-back games and take care of an opponent.
“It’s a big confidence booster, but it’s also a thing that the team knows — hey, we can do it,” Cosentino said. “We can win two games and get all the points we need in conference play.”