Garrett Kauppila’s second crack at a junior season for Air Force has again been derailed by a broken bone suffered against San Diego State.
Kauppila shared an image on social media of an x-ray that included a clearly broken arm.
“I can confidently say that I don’t understand why things work out the way that they do, but I know that one day this will all make sense to me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have surgery on Tuesday to repair my right ulna that I broke on Friday against San Diego State once again. I will have a plate and 6 screws added to my collection.”
It was against the Aztecs last year that the safety broke his collarbone while blocking a punt. The timing of that break turned fortuitous, as he took a medical turnback at the academy and an NCAA medical redshirt. He used that time to return to California to be with his older brother, who was recovering from a serious motorcycle crash.
Kauppila returned to the Falcons starting lineup this year with his junior eligibility still intact and was off to a strong start. Through six games he ranks third on Air Force with 27 tackles, first with four pass breakups and he has a blocked punt and a recovered fumble.
Coach Troy Calhoun said there is “perhaps” a possibility Kauppila could return later this season.
In his place, senior Ross Connors jumps into the starting lineup after previously serving on multiple special teams.
“I just really feel for him, he’s had a tough go of things,” Connors said. “I’m definitely excited. I just want to see us win. I’m sick of losing these close games.”
Connors, who said he would have been fine finishing his career as primarily a special teams player, is now backed up by Denver native Ben Waters, who attended Valor Christian.
“(Kauppila) and (Jeremy Fejedelem) were playing as well as two safeties could play together through the first couple of games, so there was no part of me that disagreed with it,” Connors said. “I saw how well those guys were playing, so I was like, ‘OK, these are the guys we should have out there right now.’ But I always tried to be ready because I knew, just like with what happened to Kapp, it could come any time that one of those guys could go down and I’d have to go in.”
NOTES
Quarterback Donald Hammond III (ankle) did not practice on Monday for Air Force as it prepares for a Friday game at UNLV. Isaiah Sanders, Arion Worthman and Beau English worked with the first, second and third teams, respectively. … Sophomore outside linebacker Lakota Wills is practicing again for the first time since exiting with an apparent leg injury against Nevada on Sept. 29. … Freshman defensive back Gary Mossop Jr., a former three-star recruit from Tulsa, Okla., said he suffered a torn ACL and lateral meniscus, ending his season.