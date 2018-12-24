Garrett Kauppila lives a goal-oriented existence, and that’s reflected in his status as the first Air Force player in 14 years to be named a first-team Academic All-American.
But at home, the junior safety has learned from his brother, Kyle, about a different way to approach goals.
“Every time I see him, his sole goal is to improve and get better at something,” said Garrett of Kyle, who suffered severe injuries 15 months ago in a motorcycle crash. “It doesn’t matter what. I always ask him, ‘What’s the next goal down the road?’ He says, ‘I can’t focus on that. I have to focus on the here and now and getting better every single day.’
“I think about that in my own life. You can always be improving at something.’”
***
For about 45 minutes on Sept. 17, 2017, Garrett didn’t know if his brother was alive.
He had received word that Kyle, then 22, crashed his motorcycle in the foothills of California and was airlifted from the scene. Garrett’s parents were on a flight back from Michigan, where Garrett had made eight tackles and forced a fumble against the Wolverines, and couldn’t be reached.
So Garrett waited in agony.
He finally learned that the damage was extensive, but Kyle had survived. He had fractured several ribs, several vertebrae, both shoulders and a wrist. He had a collapsed lung and lacerated spleen. But he was able to converse with Garrett on the phone and sounded relatively normal.
But that night, a tear in Kyle’s carotid artery that had gone undiagnosed led to a blood clot and a stroke. Kyle, who had earned his associates degree in criminal justice and was attending EMT training with the aim of becoming a firefighter, was left paralyzed on the right side of his body. He couldn’t speak or understand words or letters.
Garrett was torn. He was in the middle of the fall semester of his junior year at the academy and in the early portion of the football season. But he wanted to be home with his family. His relationship with his brother – the two are Bob and Andrea Kauppila’s only children – is so close that Garrett wears No. 22 as an Air Force safety in honor of the 22-month age gap between he and Kyle.
The decision was made for him the following week when he broke his collar bone while blocking a punt against San Diego State. His season over, Garrett disenrolled for the remainder of the semester to be with Kyle in California.
“I almost became like his parent,” Garrett said. “He couldn’t speak for himself, but I had spent so much time around him and knew him the best out of anyone. I would read his body language and expressions and try to answer questions for him. I was almost his voice.”
***
Christmas was all but taken from the Kauppila family not only because of Kyle’s hospitalization and injuries, but by the outpouring of support.
“So many people wanted to be a part of our lives and be here for us, and it was a blessing,” Garrett said. “But with all of the support and help from the community, it definitely felt a little hectic.
“It was really easy to get caught up with all of that and lose sight of what specifically matters this year, and that’s just spending time with each other. This year it’s nice to be able to get back to us. It doesn’t mean I’m not thankful for everyone’s support, and we’re unbelievably thankful that we had it in this time of need, but it is nice to kind of go back to a more traditional holiday season for our family.”
A typical week for Kyle is booked full with physical rehabilitation and several types of therapy that include acupuncture. A family friend with a long background as a teacher works with him on tasks as varied as working with words, pictures and writing, relearning the alphabet, counting money and reading a clock.
“For him it’s back to the basics,” Garrett said. “I’d much rather be around this than the rehabilitation I was around last year. It’s a lot more uplifting.”
Kyle speaks in a slow, deliberate cadence and struggles to follow fast-moving conversations, but asked if he felt like himself, he said, “totally – even more than before the accident, honestly, because I’m more aware of other people.”
Every day, he’s finding something he can do and learning what he still can’t. So he remains focused in the moment in a way that those not in his situation might find difficult to grasp.
“A part of me is not going to get better, I know that,” Kyle said. “But I’m continuously getting better. So I’m hopeful. I don’t know the extent of my injuries, but I’m getting there.”
***
Since leaving his brother’s hospital bedside a year ago, the whirlwind of a cadet-athlete’s life has again swept up Garrett’s routine.
This member of the Dean’s Aces Program and Academy Scholar’s Program participated in spring ball while earning a 4.0 GPA. He then completed a two-month summer internship at Deloitte in Washington D.C. His return to football was seamless, as he earned The Gazette Air Force Player of the Week in the first two games. Then came another unplanned detour, as he suffered a broken arm Oct. 12 – again against San Diego State. After missing just four games, he returned.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Kauppila finished the season seventh on the team with 35 tackles. His blocked punt at Florida Atlantic was returned for a touchdown. He broke up four passes, recovered a fumble and he made 2.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
That, along with a 3.84 GPA as a management major made him the lone Mountain West player selected for the first or second-team Academic All-American team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Ryan Carter in 2004 was the last Air Force player to earn the honor.
“We’re fortunate to have him,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said of Kauppila before the season.
Kauppila said the time away from the academy last year was critical for him to earn the honor.
“It was nice to know I didn’t have to have a dual-track mind,” he said. “If I didn’t get a chance to come home I would have constantly thinking about what I needed to be doing, but I would have felt selfish because I wasn’t there for my family and what they needed me for.”
The Academic All-American status, announced Dec. 10, is one he treasures because it recognizes multiple areas in which he has dedicated himself.
“It was a huge honor and it definitely caught me off guard,” he said. “I’m very thankful to be selected.”
***
This holiday break has marked the first chance for Kauppila to relax. Or at least it would, if he allowed it.
He has instead joined Kyle at all of his appointments, has continued with his workouts and has shared texts with Rudzinski lamenting Air Force’s lack of a bowl game after a second consecutive 5-7 season while scheming how to avoid that situation next year.
“I don’t give myself much of a chance to relax,” Garrett said. “It’s not really my scene. I’m just not the type of guy that can just come back home and sit here and be unproductive. So, I manage to make myself pretty busy. It’s still nice to take a step away.”
Kauppila is excited to have a Christmas back to normal, even as that new normal is constantly in flux as Kyle’s condition changes.
Kyle still can’t work or attend school, so he’s in full-time rehab and uncertain of where his abilities might begin to settle. It’s a little exciting, a little scary and entirely better than the alternative.
“I almost died,” Kyle said. “So, I’m fine with it. I’m just really in the moment right now. I don’t know what avenues are on the way. I just don’t know yet. I’m doing one thing at a time.”
And Garrett, with his future prospects seemingly limitless, has taken that lesson from his big brother.
“It’s really helpful for me to hear that perspective sometimes,” Garrett said. “I can get caught up in the future and long-term goals and what’s next, but meanwhile he’s here focusing on getting better at something today – no matter what that is.”