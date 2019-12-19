Second Lt. Garrett Kauppila welcomes the ball-in-the-air-most-plays challenge presented by Washington State.
The Cougars lead the nation in passing yards, and Kauppila and his fellow defensive backs will be tasked with confronting that for No. 24 Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27.
“It’s exciting,” Kauppila said. “They’re giving you chances to make plays. If you see it any other way you’re probably playing the wrong sport or the wrong position. I mean, that’s a defensive back’s life.”
Away from football, Kauppila has about as many balls in the air he’s trying to juggle.
Kauppila graduated on Monday. He was initially scheduled to be part of the class that finished in May but took a medical turnback during his junior year to recuperate from a broken collarbone at the bedside of his brother, Kyle, in California after Kyle had suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash.
Just after finishing his final semester, Kauppila learned he had been given a graduate school slot through the Air Force. He can apply to any school, with the only stipulation being that the costs be covered through the Air Force’s allotment, with any necessary additional funding arranged through the school. No out-of-pocket money can be used. This won’t likely be an issue for a first-team Academic All-American like Kauppila who graduated with a GPA of nearly 3.9, but it’s still something he must handle. Once in grad school, Kauppila will have 15 months to complete an accelerated master’s program in the business field of his choosing.
He also has to figure out what the Air Force will do with him the meantime, since grad school won’t start until the fall. He had been assigned a job in space acquisitions at Los Angeles Air Force Base, so one option would be to begin work in that field and delay grad school. He could also stay around the football program in the spring as a graduate assistant.
“I’m in a very vague space,” said Kauppila, whose grad school spot means he could eventually return to the academy as a professor.
This may seem like the recipe for a distracted player, but Kauppila is used to compartmentalizing his time and tasks.
Here’s just some of what he’s juggled at Air Force: Myriad injuries that have included breaks to his collarbone, arm and hand in the past three years following knee issues in high school and early in his career. The ongoing situation of his brother’s recovery. A successful academic run and internships that have included Delloitte in Washington D.C. and time brainstorming for a consulting firm in Colorado Springs on the issue of affordable senior housing on the city’s southeast side. Serving on the NCAA Division I football oversight committee as a Mountain West representative.
Kauppila ranked fifth for Air Force (10-2) with 52 tackles.
“This (bowl game) is all I know I have right now until the next thing comes,” Kauppila said. “My head is square when I’m here. When I’m at football, I’m here. When I’m in school, I there. I just try to stay present in the moment I’m at. If I’m thinking of all the things I’m doing and all the places people want me to be and all the things I have to do, I won’t be present in the moment anywhere. So I try to stay it step-by-step.”
Kauppila will join recent standouts like quarterback Connor Dietz, lineman Michael Husar and tight end Travis Dekker in playing their final games with the Falcons as graduates and commissioned officers.
“Just to have an older vet and for the younger guys to be able to tease him a little bit about being an old man, it’s kind of fun,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
Kauppila certainly isn’t opposed to a little fun.
The tradition for cadets who complete their final class is to jump into the academy’s fountains. Well, the fountains aren’t open, so Kauppila improvised by jumping off the 10-meter platform into the Natatorium pool in full uniform.
“I had had to jump into a body of water,” he said, “and that’s the only thing I could think of.”