Corvan Taylor followed the family business by attending Air Force.
The Air Force safety’s great grandfather was a B-17 ball turret gunner in World War II. His grandfather, father and uncle have all spent their careers in law enforcement.
“I’ve come from a family of service, so that’s never been anything I’ve shied away from,” Taylor said. “It means a lot for me to be able to step into the military role and a line of service myself.”
Taylor will enter the Space Force following graduation in May 2022.
But first, his senior season awaits.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Gilbert, Ariz., figures to be one of the few Air Force defensive starters from 2020 to retain his position as the flood of turnback players return. Prior to the pandemic, he had worked his way to the starting 11 on defense in spring practice and was the only member of that projecting starting group to opt to stay at the academy instead of utilizing the turnback option last year. Turnbacks were offered to the cadet wing, offering an opportunity to leave for a semester (or some cases the year) during COVID-19. Several dozen football players utilized it when it appeared there would not be a season in 2020.
Despite missing a game during the shortened six-game 2020 season, Taylor finished third on the team with 33 tackles and made a team-high two interceptions.
“Corvan Taylor is just very mature,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “An exceptional worker. Alert. Really good communicator. Extremely unselfish. A part of a family that values service. Gah, he’s just made himself a better and better Division I football player, literally daily because of his approach.
“He is a guy who has played games. I think he does an excellent job when it comes to communicating and the engagement that has to occur with a linebacker that’s in front of him; just his focus and the way he appreciates details.”
Air Force’s defense more than held its own through last year’s bizarre circumstances. They shut out New Mexico, held Navy to seven points and gave up 17 points in a loss to San Jose State, making them the only squad to hold the conference champions to fewer than 28 points during the regular season.
The Falcons ranked No. 6 nationally in total defense.
“We’re really excited about how good we can be,” Taylor said of welcoming back a number of veterans like Jordan Jackson, Demonte Meeks, Milton Bugg III and Lakota Wills. “We know our potential.”
Taylor’s only experience as a starter came in 2020, where stadiums were largely empty and limited in capacity. He’s excited to return to the norm, which he has seen only as a special teams player earlier in his career.
“It’s going to be a completely different feeling,” he said. “It’s going to change the game dramatically, just having that energy and those fans there. It makes the whole game feel a lot better for me.
“It’s really nice to have a true football season back.”
Bringing the dry heat
Air Force’s 100-man roster includes eight players from Arizona, including three projected starters (Bugg III, Patterson and Taylor) from the same Phoenix suburb.
“We brag about it a little bit,” Taylor said of the state’s growing impact on the Falcons’ football program.
Mason Bugg, so., FS, Gilbert (Williams Field)
Milton Bugg III, sr., CB, Gilbert (Williams Field)
DeAndre Hughes, jr., RB, Phoenix (Tempe)
Caleb Humphrey, sr., OLB, Casa Grande (Desert Vista)
Matthew Mallow, so., OLB, Scottsdale (Notre Dame Prep)
Kyle Patterson, jr., TE, Gilbert (Perry)
Nate Polk, so., OLB, Scottsdale (Saguaro)
Corvan Taylor, sr., SS, Gilbert