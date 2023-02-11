Air Force’s winning streak came to an end on Saturday, as the Falcons lost 5-3 at Holy Cross.

Prior to Saturday, the Falcons had won four games in a row. They walk away from the series earning three points after Friday’s 5-4 win.

It didn’t take long for the Pioneers to find their rhythm.

Just over three minutes into the game, Sacred Heart’s Austin Magera scored. Five minutes later, the Pioneers scored again, placing the Falcons in an early hole.

Air Force never let it get ugly.

Falcon forward Holt Oliphant halved Sacred Heart’s lead with a few minutes remaining in the first period. Clayton Cosentino scored just a few minutes into the second period, tying the game 2-2.

Sacred Heart had the next one in the second period to reclaim the lead, but Air Force’s Will Gavin scored late in the third to once again equalize the game.

But Sacred Heart snatched the momentum back shortly after Gavin’s goal. The Pioneers found the net just 58 seconds later to take a 4-3 lead, and they also scored with an empty net to earn their two-goal win.

Air Force outshot Sacred Heart 40-34. The Falcons went scoreless on the power play, while the Pioneers went 1-for-4 with a man advantage.

After four wins in a row, Maiszon Balboa took the loss in goal. He made 28 saves while allowing four goals.

With the setback, Air Force falls back into last place in the AHA standings. The Falcons are currently seven points out of the league’s playoff picture.

Air Force won’t have much time to breathe before its next action. The Falcons host Canisius on Monday and Tuesday before hosting AIC on Friday and Saturday.