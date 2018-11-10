Kade Remsberg had envisioned this moment since eighth grade.
No, not the 54-yard touchdown that was the longest this season for Air Force. And not the career-high 99 yards, all gained in the first half. Not even the 42-24 victory over New Mexico, which snapped a two-game losing skid for the Falcons, a three-game losing streak in the series and allowed them to keep bowl hopes alive with two games remaining.
But after that victory, Remsberg grabbed a ring out of his backpack in the Air Force locker room, walked back on the field and knelt on one knee before his girlfriend since middle school, Kailey Harris.
She said yes, and Remsberg’s teammates exploded in celebration around the newly engaged couple.
“It was a near-perfect day,” Remsberg said. “It was great how everything turned out.”
Had to seal the deal with my middle-school sweetheart💍💙 Shoutout to the best teammates in the world for helping me out. Two dubs in one night. pic.twitter.com/ndUjAfEv6E
Remsberg completed the moment by surprising his new fiancé with her parents. She didn’t know they had traveled to Falcon Stadium from their Kansas home until they emerged during the celebration.
“I was going to ask no matter what,” the sophomore tailback said, “so it was very nice that we won today.”
And boy, did they ever.
New Mexico (3-7, 1-5 Mountain West) had dominated this high-scoring series, winning four of the past five meetings while averaging 44.8 points. But on Saturday, Air Force was in complete command. The Falcons more than doubled the Lobos in total yards (a season-best 623 to 304) and set a season-high with 486 yards.
The Falcons cheerleaders salute for the National Anthem before the game versus New Mexico on Saturday, November 10th at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
The Air Force (4-6, 2-4) defense registered five sacks, including a pair from sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, and produced two turnovers, both from first-time starter Grant Theil, who grabbed an interception and forced a fumble.
It looked like New Mexico had revved up its offensive engine in the second quarter. The Lobos scored touchdowns on drives of 71 and 45 yards, then took possession with 1:40 left in the half and went 70 yards in two plays to the Air Force 5-yard line.
The Falcons stiffened from there, limiting the damage to a field goal to preserve a 21-17 halftime lead. The only points New Mexico scored in the second half came on a fumble recovery after a program-record 84-yard punt pinned Air Force at its 1.
“We’re not real good right now,” said New Mexico coach Bob Davie, whose team has lost five in a row.
Air Force’s offense, on the other hand, has rarely been better — or at least more balanced.
Fullbacks Cole Fagan, Taven Birdow, Christian Mallard and Colton Parton combined for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Quarterback Donald Hammond III ran for a career-best 136 yards and a touchdown while completing 5-of-6 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns — both to tight end Kade Waguespack.
“I think we know we can do this every week, we just haven’t done it,” Hammond said. “For us to do it today, it means a lot to the team and everybody’s excited about the future.”
On Saturday, no one was more excited about the future than Remsberg. His 99 yards were part of 137 from the tailbacks and Z-receivers.
And that wasn’t even close to the best part of his day.