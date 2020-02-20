Colorado’s search for a football coach remained a guessing game Thursday, with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun still apparently in the mix.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian appears to be out of the running, having accepted a raise to stay on Nick Saban’s staff, according to ESPN.
Depending on which report one chooses to believe, that leaves Calhoun, who interviewed on Tuesday, according to sources, former Wisconsin/Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and current Buffaloes interim coach Darrin Chiaverini in the hunt to replace Mel Tucker.
For every report that suggests one is a front-runner, another suggests otherwise. It has also been speculated that Colorado will scrap the current search and start over.
Calhoun did little to clear up the possibility of his leaving for Boulder when asked publicly about the Colorado opening for the first time after Falcons practice Thursday, refusing to confirm or deny that he interviewed.
“I was at practice today, and we’re going to get the Air Force Falcons a little bit better,” Calhoun said when asked to confirm that he interviewed for the Pac-12 position in Boulder. “That was our aim today. That’s our sole goal.”
Asked an additional nine times by The Gazette and a local television reporter about topics pertaining to his job or an interview, Calhoun deflected each question.
“I’m all about football,” said the 13-year Falcons coach, who guided the program to an 11-2 record — including a victory at Colorado — and a No. 22 ranking in the final Associated Press poll this past season. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re all about Air Force football and what we did today.”
Air Force offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke, whose time as a cadet at the academy overlapped with Calhoun’s and who has coached with him on staffs at Ohio and Wake Forest in addition to the past five seasons with the Falcons, said Calhoun hasn’t strayed from his normal routine this week.
“We are business as usual right now,” Lobotzke said. “My wife can’t believe it, with all the stuff that’s flying around right now. But we are just coming in every day, it’s grade the film, coach your guys, get practice ready, let’s get ready for next year, absolutely no talk about anything, business as usual. That sounds like a lie, but it’s not.”
The Gazette spoke to quarterback Donald Hammond III and linebacker Demonte Meeks on Wednesday, and both acknowledged being aware of the rumors circulating around Calhoun but said they were not distracted or concerned by them. The same sentiment was echoed by senior All-Mountain West lineman Nolan Laufenberg on Thursday.
“Obviously for selfish reasons, the seniors probably want him to stick around just to keep, like, the mojo we have going because it’s a familiar thing,” the Castle Rock native said. “I mean, it’s college football, I’ll understand if he leaves. But right now it’s not impacting us at all. It’s not even a thought. If he leaves, he leaves, and we’ll figure it out. If he stays, it’s great. It’s good. We’ve got a good team. We’ll figure it out.”
NOTE
Defensive backs coach Chip Vaughn is leaving Air Force for a position with the New York Jets, Calhoun said. Vaughn had been with the Falcons for two seasons. He is the fourth assistant to depart during this offseason, with others leaving for Kansas, Purdue and retirement.