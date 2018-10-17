The relationship status between Air Force and its triangle of quarterbacks seems perpetually set to “it’s complicated.”
Take Isaiah Sanders, for example. In his past nine games he has gone from third string to backup to starter to backup to starter to out with injury to backup to and now back to starter. He’s started three of those games, appeared in relief in four and didn’t appear in two of them.
Complicated, huh?
“It’s a rollercoaster, for sure, the ups and downs,” said Sanders, the graduate of Palmer Ridge who figures to start for the Falcons at UNLV on Friday night. “But that’s the game of football and the game of life, really. You just try to weather the storm.
“It’s definitely different, mentally.”
Senior Arion Worthman, who has started 17 games in his career, has ridden a similarly bouncy yo-yo. He started the opener, didn’t play in Game 2, played in relief in Game 3, started Game 4, was pulled, and hasn’t played in the past two. He was down to No. 3 on the depth chart for a while behind Sanders and sophomore Donald Hammond III, but is now back to the No. 2 spot for a team that has played at least two quarterbacks in seven of the past eight games.
Dealing with those kinds of changes would be difficult for anyone, but it can often be harder for a player boasting Worthman’s accomplishments. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore, leading Air Force to six straight wins to close the season and earning offensive MVP honors in the Arizona Bowl. As a junior he started every game when healthy and set a single-game record for total offense against Navy. He’s the team’s all-time leader in passing efficiency and ranks No. 23 with 1,583 rushing yards.
But his performance this year hasn’t justified playing time ahead of the other two, and his teammates say he has dealt with that admirably.
“Arion’s done a great job,” said Worthman’s roommate and the team’s active leader in receiving touchdowns, Ronald Cleveland.
“He’s still a leader in the locker room. He’s still one of those guys who makes us work and he demands a lot, even as a backup. I think he’s done a great job with that. Our team as a whole – from our wide receivers to our linemen – have done a great job that no matter who’s out there we’re going to keep their spirits high and we’re going to work and work and work no matter what.”
Sanders and Worthman are likely to return to reserve status once Hammond returns from an ankle injury. But then again, perhaps one of them could ignite the offense in the meantime and re-secure a starting spot. Or maybe sophomore Beau English will find his way onto the field and become one – like Worthman at the same age – that the coaches can’t justify removing. At this point, anything seems possible at that position.
As for Hammond, coach Troy Calhoun hoped the sophomore who had jumped to the starting spot for the past two games will take advantage of an opportunity to observe and reflect while he is out.
Calhoun qualifies as one to relate to the plight of his quarterbacks. He played in 11 games at quarterback as a sophomore in 1986, but then the late Dee Dowis appeared and took hold of the position and Calhoun didn’t play again.
“I think the worst thing you can ever do as a coach is impart your own autobiography,” Calhoun said when asked if his past has helped in handling a tricky situation. “As a parent, it’s no different, either. Honestly. It doesn’t mean you don’t draw from some experiences, and yet you’re not your player. I think it’s a little short-sighted for a coach to ever do that. Now, that that doesn’t mean you don’t try to impart some guidance, because we are going to do that.”
The coaches are surely trying to provide that guidance, but at this point the guiding factor in deciding who will play has been on-field production. And until a clear leader in that regard emerges and remains healthy, the complicated meandering at quarterback is likely to continue for Air Force.