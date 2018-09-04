Jordan Jackson sat in his Air Force prep school room in the spring of 2016 when news broke that the Falcons were visiting Florida Atlantic in 2018.
It was to be the Falcons’ first trip to the Sunshine State since 1968, and the Jacksonville native immediately grabbed his phone.
“I called my mom right away and asked her what we had to do to get everyone there,” said Jackson, now a sophomore on Air Force’s defensive line.
Much of his extended family will make the four-hour drive to Boca Raton from Jacksonville to take advantage of this rare opportunity.
This is a unique occurrence because Air Force’s schedule tends to be fairly structured. Each year there are the eight conference games on the slate. Two of the nonconference dates are filled by Army and Navy, while another is always a home game on Parents’ Weekend against an FCS opponent.
Beyond that, most bowls with Mountain West tie-ins have been played in Texas or to the west.
That leaves one game on the schedule as the wild card when it comes to location. And roughly every other year, the Falcons play that game at home.
So, this game, like trips to Michigan, Michigan State and Georgia State in recent years, is the chance to hit different spots.
“It’s helpful to have games where you recruit,” said running backs coach Ben Miller, who recruited in Florida for several years before his territory moved to Georgia when assistant Clay Hendrix left. “Playing in Atlanta a few years ago and playing down there, it only helps you get exposure in those areas, because there’s definitely some good schools and good athletes that fit what we’re looking for.”
Air Force started two players from Florida in Saturday’s opener and three more from nearby Georgia.
Jackson’s high school, The Bolles School, was also where Miller found starting inside linebacker Kyle Johnson. The Falcons defensive starters graduated in the same class and started on defense in high school for a program that advanced to three state championship games during their time. Air Force freshman Amari Terry also went to Bolles, as did recent basketball player Jonathan DeWane.
Johnson’s father was the principal at the school when he was there.
“Kyle committed first and about a month later we got J.J. on board,” Miller recalled. “It was a fun year getting those two guys. They’ve turned out. You never know how they’re going to turn out, but they’ve both turned out to be pretty good.
“I knew about K.J. first and then Jordan just kind of blossomed as a senior. He was a big, lanky, skinny kid when I met him. He’s blossomed into a pretty good player.”
Johnson said his family has moved to Texas in recent years, but he still expects to see some familiar faces this weekend as the Falcons face coach Lane Kiffin’s Owls. And he’s not alone.
“It’s exciting,” said fullback Cole Fagan, who figures to make his first career start on Saturday less than two hours from his home in Dunnellon, Fla. “I’ve got like 20 people coming – my whole family, extended family, people from my church. ”