The reshuffled date of Air Force’s game at New Mexico has left the game with a new broadcast assignment.
The game, rescheduled for Nov. 23 after a Lobos player’s death pushed back the game originally set for Nov. 9, will be carried by the online-only ESPN3.
The game was originally set to air on AT&T Sports Net, but the network has a scheduling conflict with the new date.
The game will kick off at noon.
Air Force (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) travels to Colorado State (4-5, 3-2) this week for a 5 p.m. game on ESPN2 before traveling to face the Lobos (2-7, 0-5) the next week.