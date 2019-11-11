20181110_AFANewMexico_Copan1306.jpg

Jordan Jackson (94) sacks Lobos quarterback Sheriron Jones (4) for a loss of four yards in the third quarter on Saturday, November 10th at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons win over the Lobos 42-24. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)

 Liz Copan

The reshuffled date of Air Force’s game at New Mexico has left the game with a new broadcast assignment.

The game, rescheduled for Nov. 23 after a Lobos player’s death pushed back the game originally set for Nov. 9, will be carried by the online-only ESPN3.

The game was originally set to air on AT&T Sports Net, but the network has a scheduling conflict with the new date.

Air Force football offers condolences after death of New Mexico's Nahje Flowers | Notebook

The game will kick off at noon.

Air Force (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) travels to Colorado State (4-5, 3-2) this week for a 5 p.m. game on ESPN2 before traveling to face the Lobos (2-7, 0-5) the next week.

