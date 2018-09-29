Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) is brought down by the Air Force defense at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) dives for a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force yet again failed to find a way to complete a late comeback. But this time if might have found a new quarterback along the way.
This time it was Nevada registering a 28-25 victory at Falcon Stadium despite the best efforts of sophomore Donald Hammond III, who injected much-needed life into Air Force’s stagnant offense.
“Not good enough,” said Hammond, assessing his performance after taking over from Arion Worthman in the third quarter. “We didn’t come out with a win, so it was not good enough. It’s not a ‘me’ sport. It’s about the team. The team lost.”
Yes, Air Force lost. But prior to Hammond’s arrival, Nevada was leading it to slaughter.
The Falcons were outgained 254-24 in the first half. They had just two first downs at that point. Their five punts before halftime matched the number they had kicked against Nevada in the previous two meetings.
These struggles were against a Nevada team that had given up an average of 46.3 points in its past three games and against which Air Force had rushed for 550 yards in a 45-42 victory last year.
“So proud of our defense,” Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. “We were really embarrassed a year ago.”
Worthman engineered a field-goal scoring drive to open the second half. But on the second drive Worthman – who had started in place of Isaiah Sanders (concussion) – lost his second fumble of the game and was replaced.
Worthman finished the game with minus-4 rushing yards on 10 attempts with two lost fumbles and 2-of-4 passing for 25 yards.
“Just felt like we had to make a little bit of an alteration there in order to maybe jump-start some production,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Nevada was up 28-10 at the time of the change, powered by four touchdown passes from quarterback Ty Gangi. The deficit would have been even larger but for a 99-yard interception return from Air Force junior cornerback Zane Lewis.
Nevada had returned a Worthman fumble for an apparent touchdown, but a replay overturned the call and gave the Wolf Pack the ball at the 1. After two penalties pushed them back, Gangi threw the interception – which amounted to a 14-point swing – on a second-down pass attempt.
Lewis cut inside, then streaked down the sideline for the longest interception return in program history and the fourth non-offense touchdown for Air Force in four games this season.
“I was pretty tired,” Lewis said. “It was a long play.”
When Hammond arrived, the offense began contributing touchdowns as well.
The sophomore – known as D.J. – from Hampton, Ga., hit Marcus Bennett for a 2-yard touchdown on his first possession, then capped the second with a 9-yard touchdown run.
Air Force averaged 4.5 plays on its first eight drives. It averaged 11 on Hammond’s three drives as he went 6-of-15 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown and ran seven times for 28 yards and a score.
“We definitely weren’t performing to the best of our capabilities the first half,” said tailback Kade Remsberg, who drew his second start and led Air Force in rushing for the second straight week with 71 yards on 13 carries. “That one drive we scored a touchdown and just got it rolling. D.J. was a great help. I was very glad to see him get in the game and get some reps.”
With the defense providing stops – Nevada didn’t score on its final four possessions – Hammond and the Falcons found themselves trailing by five as they took over with 2:55 remaining. The drive ended on downs with 1:16 remaining at the Wolf Pack 11.
Air Force got the ball back with 10 seconds left after Nevada intentionally took a safety, but a pass to get into field-goal range fell incomplete, as did a Hail Mary attempt on the final play.
It was a loss painfully reminiscent of the past two, as Air Force nearly dug out of large deficits at Florida Atlantic and Utah State before losing.
Now, the streak is at three in a row and Air Force is 1-6 in its past seven games against FBS competition.
“Certainly there’s an awful lot of work ahead in order to get to a point where it’s not just a good little run there at the end,” Calhoun said. “Just execution and playing better right from the start.”
There be little time to lick wounds from this one. Navy visits next week.