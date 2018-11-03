WEST POINT, N.Y. – An Air Force season defined by late rallies falling just short saw the ultimate gut punch Saturday, because this time it was the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy that was left dangling just out of reach.
The Falcons changed quarterbacks, shored up the defense and almost erased a two-touchdown deficit at Army. Almost. But it was the Black Knights making a stop with 1:10 remaining, picking up the clinching first down and prevailing 17-14 to assure the trophy will stay on the banks of the Hudson River for one more year.
“It’s been like that the whole year,” said Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III, who entered in the third quarter with the Falcons trailing 14-0 and was stopped short on a decisive 4th-and-3 play with 1:10 remaining as the comeback was nearly complete. “We’ve been right there the entire year.”
Each of the losses for Air Force (3-6) have come by 10 points or fewer. This was the fourth decided by less than a touchdown.
“I thought that second half was ours,” safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “I thought if we got 5 more minutes in that game, it’s ours. But they played well and they ended up on top.”
Army (7-2) made sure the Falcons didn’t have those extra minutes by chewing up so much clock. The game’s opening drive saw the Black Knights put up 120 yards of offense (made possible – and necessary – by 45 yards in penalties) on a 21-play drive that ate 12 minutes, 55 seconds.
The Black Knights opened with the ball when Air Force opted to defer after winning the coin toss.
Army then took the ball 89 yards in 11 plays in the second quarter after the Falcons punted on fourth and 2 at the Army 45-yard line.
The three scoring drives for the Black Knights took a combined 27:01 off the clock.
But after gaining 209 yards in the first half, Army had only 77 yards of offense in the second half.
What changed?
“Nothing,” Air Force linebacker Kyle Johnson said. “We just played our defense, but better.”
The Falcons’ offense mounted touchdown scoring drives of 34 and 75 yards behind Hammond, who threw for 120 yards and ran for 30 yards with a score.
Air Force took possession for the final time with 3:02 remaining, but turned it over on downs at its 40 when Hammond was stopped.
“There’s not a bigger goal that we’ve got in our program than winning that trophy,” said Army coach Jeff Monken, whose team is guaranteed to at least retain the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy and can win it outright by defeating Navy in December. “We’re glad to have it and intend to keep it.”
Air Force on the other hand, returns home demoralized, sans-trophy and knowing it must beat New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado State to qualify for a bowl game.
“We have to win the next three games to go to a bowl game,” Hammond said. “What are we going to do? We’re not going to give up. That’s one thing we’re never going to do. We’re never going to give up.”