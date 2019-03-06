Air Force unloaded its ammo.
It wasn’t enough.
No. 17 Nevada brushed aside everything the Falcons threw at it in a 90-79 victory on Tuesday in front of 3,852 in the season's home finale at Clune Arena.
And Air Force threw a lot. The Falcons made a season-high 12 3-pointers, turned the ball over just twice in the first half, had double-digit scoring from four of their five starters (the other had nine) and made 50.9 percent of its shots.
“We can’t complain,” said Ryan Swan, who scored 21 for Air Force to go with three blocked shots. “I feel like everyone played their heart out.”
Against most teams, this is a winning formula for the Falcons at home.
Of course, the Wolf Pack aren't most teams.
Jazz Johnson scored 27 points off the bench and the Martin twins (Caleb and Cody) combined for 34 points for Nevada (27-3, 14-3 Mountain West).
“There’s a lot of guys on that team who are going to make money playing basketball,” said Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich, whose team fell out of contention for the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament next week. “We grew. We challenged. We competed. We played against a team and tonight we just have to say they were a little bit better and they ended up getting the win.”
Nevada entered the game amid controversy after the Mountain West decided not to issue any suspensions for a fracas following a loss at Utah State on Saturday. With the victory, the Wolf Pack stayed alive for a Mountain West title. They need a home win over San Diego State on Saturday to finish in a tie with the Aggies.
“It was a tough basketball game,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said of the Utah State loss. “Both teams were really playing for high stakes and it was an emotional game and Utah State played phenomenal. It was important to bounce back.”
Nevada’s ability to bounce back showed up in the form of three major runs on Tuesday.
Air Force (13-16, 8-9) initially jumped to a 13-6 lead, but Nevada answered with an 11-0 run to jump in front. The Falcons, who trailed 45-41 at halftime, tied the game at 47 after two quick 3s to open the second half. The Wolf Pack responded with a 12-2 surge. Air Force again challenged, closing to within four points at 59-54. Immediately, Nevada put together a 12-0 run.
The Falcons answered the first two runs. But not this one. The game was never again within single digits.
“Always tough to win on the road,” Musselman said. “Air Force is really well coached and a much improved basketball team. This is not an easy place to win. We’ve been on the road for a quite a few days. I thought we were really, really good offensively. When we knock down the three at that pace, we're hard to guard.”
The Wolf Pack made 13-of-26 3s.
The past three meetings between these games have looked similar to this game. Each time the Falcons have hung with the Wolf Pack well into the second half, only to have one big surge leave them facing a big deficit.
The culprit this time, Swan felt, were too many momentum plays Nevada was able to make.
“I definitely feel like this loss is mostly on us, on the defensive end,” Swan said.
Swan’s 21 points came after he scored 37 at Wyoming on Saturday.
Freshman point guard A.J. Walker had 18 points. Lavelle Scottie had 13 points and 10 rebounds, becoming just the fourth Air Force junior to record 1,000 career points.
Chris Joyce added 11 points and Caleb Morris had nine.
Air Force’s bench was outscored 27-7, but all 27 of those came from Johnson – who made 7 3s. All five starters for the Falcons played at least 34 minutes.
“We did some good things. We’ve got to carry on,” said Pilipovich, whose team can finish the season at .500 in conference play with a win Saturday at Boise State.
Pilipovich said Monday he looked forward to a chance to measure his Falcons against the team that has been the best in the conference in recent years. He found they came up short, again. But he feels there’s still a chance to reload and take stock one more time.
“I’d like to play them again down the road in Las Vegas.”