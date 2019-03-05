Air Force unloaded its ammo.
It barely made a dent.
No. 17 Nevada brushed aside everything the Falcons threw at it in a 90-79 victory on Tuesday in front of 3,852 in the season's home finale at Clune Arena.
And Air Force threw a lot. The Falcons made a season-high 12 3-pointers, turned the ball over just twice in the first half, had double-digit scoring from four of its five starters (the other had nine) and made 50.9 percent of its shots.
Against most teams, this is a winning formula for the Falcons at home.
Of course, the Wolf Pack aren't most teams.
Jazz Johnson scored 27 points and the Martin twins (Caleb and Cody) combined for 34 points for Nevada (27-3, 14-3 Mountain West).
The Falcons opened the game with a 13-6 lead, trailed Nevada 45-41 at halftime and forced a brief 47-47 tie early in the second half before a 12-0 run finally punched a hole in the game.
Ryan Swan scored 21 points for Air Force (13-16, 8-9). Freshman point guard A.J. Walker had 18 points. Lavelle Scottie had 13 points and 10 rebounds, becoming just the fourth Air Force junior to record 1,000 career points.